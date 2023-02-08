ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

proclaimerscv.com

Replacement SNAP Benefits in Texas; Application and Deadline

Texas Health and Human Services announced the process of application and the deadline for the replacement SNAP benefits in selected counties. Application and Deadline for Replacement SNAP Benefits. Recent winter storms and power outages affected some counties in Central Texas recently that destroyed and damaged their food. The Texas Health...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

6 students hospitalized in Alba-Golden ISD school bus wreck

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Alba-Golden ISD school bus that was on the way to a UIL academic meet was in a head-on crash Saturday morning. The wreck took place at about 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. A white Hyundai Elantra crossed the center line of the road and struck the bus on the front left, DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said. First responders arrived on scene quickly, and the crash has now been cleared.
GRAND SALINE, TX
101.5 KNUE

An Adults Only Scary Circus is Coming Within 2 Hours of Tyler, Texas

When you hear "let's go to the circus", you automatically think of fun loving clowns, elephants doing tricks and death defying high wire acts. Sounds like a great time, right? Thing is, there is a circus that is in Texas right now that isn't for the entire family. Its dubbed as an adults only circus and is full of paranormal debauchery. For most this isn't your thing but there are some that would have an absolute blast attending.
TYLER, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

Texas Mom Wanted for Abandoning 2 Children for Almost 2 Months

According to the police report, a Texas mother is wanted for abandoning her 12-year-old and 3-year-old children for nearly two months. A mother is wanted by police after being accused of abandoning her two young children home alone for nearly more than a month and in deplorable conditions with very little food in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates 31 years old with charges of two counts of Abandon Endanger Child Without Intent to Return, according to the Roman Forest police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Texas’ most popular baby names of the ’90s

(Stacker) – If you’re a ’90s kid, chances are you know an Ashley or two. Or five. According to data from the Social Security Administration, Ashley was the most popular name for girls born in Texas in the 1990s. But it’s fallen far in the past few decades. In 2021, the last year of data available, it ranked No. 172 nationally.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
TYLER, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
TYLER, TX
KFDA

DPS encourages public to register for free safety training

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is still offering free safety training for various groups. The training includes Texas State University’s Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event (CRASE) and Stop the Bleeding. These courses provide strategic techniques and guidance on how to survive an active...
TEXAS STATE

