BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Mayor Matthew Moench responded Friday to a statement from the attorney general’s office regarding the investigation into the February 2022 incident at the Bridgewater Commons Mall, saying the fault for the delay in the report lies with Trenton, not Bridgewater. The attorney general’s office released an official statement Friday, and said that although it has completed its own investigation, its report may be released if the local administration does not conclude its own investigation promptly. According to the update from attorney general Matthew J. Platkin, two juveniles got into a physical altercation outside Bloomingdale’s in the mall around 7...

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO