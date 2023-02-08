Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Trentonian
Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council Inaugurated
TRENTON – After a long election process, Friday night, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council members, Joe Harrison (East Ward), Teska Frisby (West Ward), Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg (South Ward), Jennifer Williams (North Ward), and at-large councilwomen Jasi Edwards, Yazminelly Gonzalez, and Crystal Feliciano were finally inaugurated. First to...
njurbannews.com
Trenton Council names new President
Dozens of Trentonians celebrated earlier this week when newly elected Trenton Council member Teska Frisby was appointed President at-large of the council at the first official and joint meeting of the newly formed legislative arm in the Capital City. Frisby (West Ward) joined fellow council members Joe Harrison (East Ward),...
insidernj.com
South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’
NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
Oh to resign from council, run for mayor in Republican primary
Oh intends to resign on Monday so he can run for mayor in the primary. In doing this, he’ll be joining five of his former colleagues in leaving the legislative body to seek the executive seat.
fanwoodnj.org
(CANCELLED) Mayor And Council Special Budget Meeting 2/9/23
MAYOR AND COUNCIL SPECIAL BUDGET MEETING (CANCELLED) The Mayor and Council Special Budget meeting scheduled for tonight is cancelled. The new date and time will be posted shortly.
Trentonian
Causing good trouble in Trenton (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
The late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis offered many insights about self-empowerment and community activism. His tweet from June 2018 implored, “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”
Banning smoking in Atlantic City casinos finally gets public hearing Monday after years of inaction
After years of lobbying but little action, a proposed law that would completely ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos will get a spotlight in Trenton on Monday. State lawmakers will hold the first public hearing on the bipartisan bill, which would close a 17-year loophole that has allowed casinos to have smoking sections even after the Garden State banned smoking in most indoor spaces in 2006. It would also bar smoking in simulcast facilities.
mercerme.com
Mercer County Commissioners vote on Bear Tavern Road speed reduction
On Thursday, February 9, the Mercer County Board of County Commissioners approved an ordinance to reduce the speed limit on Bear Tavern Road in front of Bear Tavern Elementary School from 30 mph to 25 mph per hour when students are going to or leaving school or during recess. The ordinance also reduces the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph from 1,000 feet north of Maddock Road to Washington Crossing-Pennington Road.
camdencounty.com
Commissioners to Hold Public Meeting for 27th Street Project
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Later this month, Camden County in partnership with Camden City will be hosting a virtual meeting to inform the community about the proposed roadway improvement project on South 27th Street between Marlton Pike and Federal Street. “We’re holding this meeting to make sure all residents, business...
tapinto.net
Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican
PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
2nd Alarm Fire In Trenton, NJ
February 11, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—At 2:46 p.m. Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to 531 and 533 Lamberton Street near…
Moench: Delay in Report on February 2022 Bridgewater Mall Incident Rests With Trenton, Not Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Mayor Matthew Moench responded Friday to a statement from the attorney general’s office regarding the investigation into the February 2022 incident at the Bridgewater Commons Mall, saying the fault for the delay in the report lies with Trenton, not Bridgewater. The attorney general’s office released an official statement Friday, and said that although it has completed its own investigation, its report may be released if the local administration does not conclude its own investigation promptly. According to the update from attorney general Matthew J. Platkin, two juveniles got into a physical altercation outside Bloomingdale’s in the mall around 7...
Trentonian
Trenton needs more than one director for Health and Recreation departments (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Let’s deploy a word never before used here — ‘cockamamie’ — which defines as ridiculous or implausible. The adjective serves as perfect description for this idea that Maria Richardson, already director of Recreation Natural Resources & Culture can serve as acting director for the Health & Human Services Department. And, when Mayor Reed Gusciora leaves town for an expanded period of time, Richardson occasionally stands in as city leader. She may or may not write grants for Trenton. And, there have been sightings of Richardson driving a street sweeper in the East Ward.
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Higbee Street School
TRENTON – Today we will be celebrating the historical significance of the Higbee Street School. According to Trenton’s Department of Recreation, Natural Resources, and Culture, it would serve as the first free public school building made specifically for African American children in Trenton. Initially constructed in 1865, the...
billypenn.com
The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals
Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
trentondaily.com
Smith Family Foundation to Host Community Empowerment Workshop
Every day, our communities are a source of inspiration, a vibrant backdrop to our lives, and a place we can call home. Our communities provide immense value in our lives; If you’re searching for practical and powerful ways to pour back into your city, the Smith Family Foundation is here with all the tools you need to make a difference.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Firefighters Battled 2 Alarm Fire On Lamberton St Family displaced
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Fire firefighters battled a 3 story house fire in the 500 block of Lamberton Street. They have upgraded the fire to a second alarm with heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic area. No injuries have been reported at this time we will continue to update this as information comes in.
Many questions, few answers in shooting of Sayreville, NJ councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Over a week since a borough councilwoman was shot dead in front of her home, there are still more questions than answers about who pulled the trigger and why. Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was mother to a 12-year-old daughter and a leader in her church, Champions Royal Assembly in Newark.
Homeless Structures Removed From Under Atlantic City Boardwalk
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds led an effort today, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 to remove the underserved homeless people who were living under the Atlantic City Boardwalk, directly adjacent to Resorts Casino Hotel. It is important to note that this action was planned for today prior to the two boardwalk...
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
