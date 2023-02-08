Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Confrontation involving man, 4 women leads to double shooting in North Carolina, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to face charges after a violent confrontation ended with him and a woman in the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Winston-Salem police. At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a double shooting on the 900 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle. At the scene, […]
‘Argument’ leads to fatal shooting in Winston-Salem; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person […]
Man wanted for breaking into car outside restaurant, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a man they said is wanted for breaking into a vehicle. Officers said the man was caught on camera breaking into the vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of North Pointe Drive on Wednesday. They said it...
Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
Durham purse snatchers wanted for broad daylight robbery, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that are wanted for robbery. On Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police said the suspects robbed a woman and took her purse. They said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Moore County altercation leads to shooting: sheriff
The shooting happened after an altercation between two men who both resided at the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
North Carolina man arrested during SWAT drug bust near school; police seize cash, 30+ guns, trafficking amounts of drugs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes […]
2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
16 busted in North Carolina crackdown; ghost gun, cash, drugs seized
Two North Carolina Sheriff's Offices joined the Durham County Sheriff's Office that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash.
Man, teen injured as gunshots hit trailer on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a trailer in Winston-Salem, according to police. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2700 block of East Sprague Street, in the south part of Winston-Salem, before 2:30 a.m. While officers were on the way to the […]
Man arrested nearly a decade after beloved Elizabeth’s Pizza waitress found dead in NC
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Answers have begun to surface years after 50-year-old Tammy Sellers Holland was found dead in her home in Randolph County. On Tuesday, deputies arrested Roy Lee White, 50, on a charge of felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder after a three-year cold case investigation, according to the Randolph […]
Shooting turns homicide, 25-year-old dead, police searching for shooter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Jan. 28 has proved fatal for one man, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lyhaven Drive around 4 p.m. and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII...
Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event
GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham. Following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He spoke on the matter Thursday in Alamance County.
Greensboro violence interruptor sees a big change when it comes to people pulling triggers
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ingram Bell is a local authority on changing lives for the better. But you could argue before she gets involved, many of these lives couldn’t get much worse. Name a homicide in Greensboro within the last several years, and she can probably tell you something about it. January 1, 2023: Natasha […]
Hillside High School principal addresses deadly shooting that killed 1 student, injured another
"The reality is some kids can be saved, some students are going to probably have to be incarcerated," said Dr. William Logan.
Guilford County detention officer charged with assault after fight with inmate
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County detention officer faces an assault charge after getting into a fight with an inmate, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said Daryl Jackson started fighting with an inmate Thursday at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. The inmate had cuts on his chest, forehead, lips and under his eye. He received treatment on site then went to the hospital.
Person airlifted, 2 in ‘life-threatening’ condition, in NC 42 crash in Asheboro, troopers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday morning crash that left several people seriously injured. Investigators say that a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV was traveling south on NC 42 when the driver crossed left of center sideswiping a 2008 GMC Sierra truck traveling north on NC 42 and colliding […]
Man arrested on S. Regional Rd. on HWY 68 after he was seen walking around with a gun in Guilford Co.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was walking around with a gun was arrested in Guilford County Thursday, according to deputies. A call came in around 4:54 p.m. about a person walking around with a firearm on South Regional Road at Highway 68. He was taken into custody...
"Danger can be right around the corner": Davidson County residents react to suspect shot by deputy in neighborhood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is shaken up after a deputy shot a suspect during a "suspicious person" investigation. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on Arnold Road, not too far from Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, when the deputy arrived on scene,...
At Winston-Salem’s gun violence briefing, officials plea for info while community remains wary of law enforcement
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Thirty-three homicides occurred in Winston-Salem in 2022. Last month alone, the city clocked nine. In response to the surge in...
