The world is going green, with the number of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid cars seen on the road growing each year. The vast majority of automakers have committed to going fully electric in the next decade, and some states have even moved to ban gasoline-powered vehicles entirely. EVs will become the norm before long, with hybrids and plug-in hybrids paving the way. But while sales of EVs continue to grow, some people are apprehensive about owning electric cars because they seem complicated to run and maintain. But charging your car doesn't have to be confusing and can, in some cases, actually be just as convenient as filling up with gas.

10 DAYS AGO