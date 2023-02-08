Read full article on original website
Related
The 5 Best Plug-In Hybrid Cars Ranked By Range
Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) have been a staple of the automotive market for many years. The U.S. Department of Energy notes that some of the first cars on roadways to replace horses and carriages were powered by electricity. They were soon overtaken by gasoline engines, and the manufacturing of vehicles remained laser focused on the production of cars powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE) for more than a century.
Autoblog
2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric van will be built and sold in U.S.
Mercedes-Benz has sold an electric version of the Sprinter on the other side of the pond for many years, but the van didn't receive clearance to travel to the United States. That's about to change: The battery-powered cargo hauler just received a series of significant powertrain updates, including more driving range, and it's scheduled to reach our shores in the second half of 2023. It will be built here as well.
motor1.com
Volvo will launch a minimum of 6 new EVs by 2026 - report
Volvo is one of the automakers that has pledged to go electric-only by the end of the decade. The Swedish company is investing big money into converting its product range and its production facilities, and it turns out a slew of new electric vehicles are currently under development. According to a new report, Volvo will launch at least six new battery-powered vehicles by 2026.
msn.com
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
Tesla is by far the US leader in electric-vehicle sales. But as the market continues to grow, Elon Musk's slice of the pie is shrinking. After driving two of the most popular new Tesla rivals on sale — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — it's easy to see why Americans are warming up to new faces in the race. The trendy Korean SUVs are stylish, fun, and technologically advanced — and are making trouble for Tesla's Model Y.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
Industrial Distribution
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
torquenews.com
Fake Tesla's Are Everywhere
There are many Tesla copy cats trying to mimic Tesla. We'll share what these are. On June 12, 2014, Elon Musk said there was a wall of Tesla patents in the lobby of its Palo Alto headquarters. That is no longer the case. They have been removed, in the spirit of the open source movement, for the advancement of electric vehicle technology.
torquenews.com
Stunning Views of Tesla's Robots and Stamping at Giga Berlin - How a Tesla is Made
This video shows an up close and personal look at Tesla's robots and stamping at Giga Berlin. It's how a Tesla is made. Tesla Robots and Stamping Reveal How a Tesla Is Made. In Tesla's Giga Berlin factory in Brandenburg, Germany, we see through the eyes of a flying drone that goes through Tesla's factories showcasing its machines, robots, and stamping process. This gives a glimpse into how Tesla is able to scale production to such high volumes.
From Home-Charging to Public Fast-Charging: All The Different Ways To Charge Your EV
The world is going green, with the number of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid cars seen on the road growing each year. The vast majority of automakers have committed to going fully electric in the next decade, and some states have even moved to ban gasoline-powered vehicles entirely. EVs will become the norm before long, with hybrids and plug-in hybrids paving the way. But while sales of EVs continue to grow, some people are apprehensive about owning electric cars because they seem complicated to run and maintain. But charging your car doesn't have to be confusing and can, in some cases, actually be just as convenient as filling up with gas.
I've driven 20 electric cars — here are the 7 most important things I've learned about charging, range, and why Tesla still dominates
Hours of driving electric cars showed me that they're fast, fun, and functional. Plus, charging isn't all that bad if you do it right.
Do Electric Cars Need Oil Changes?
The maintenance and service differences between the engine in an electric vehicle (EV) and the internal combustion engine (ICE) in a gas-powered vehicle are like night and day. An ICE motor has significantly more moving parts than an EV one. That’s why an ICE motor needs motor oil to lubricate...
Jalopnik
Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE
No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
Inside £1.8M Rolls-Royce 103EX with incredible hidden features, customisable 2-person lounge chair & built AI chauffeur
ROLLS-Royce’s futuristic 103EX comes with a number of eyebrow-raising hidden features but it will set you back around £1.8million. The luxury, all-electric car is described by the manufacturer as their first “vision vehicle” which looks ahead to the next 100 years in motoring. The Rolls-Royce concept...
torquenews.com
Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery
With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
Vertical axis wind turbines offer higher energy output and low noise
Wind power is quickly becoming one of the most attractive options for clean energy. But not all wind power turbines are equal. A Swiss company, Agile Wind Power, has been producing vertical wind turbines that have the potential to produce increased energy output with decreased noise levels and harm to animals.
Motley Fool
1 Major Bull Case for Tesla: It Has Become a Cash Cow
The days of burning cash are long gone for the electric car maker. The company's strong cash flow is helping it expand its lead in the electric vehicle market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
electrek.co
A Danish wind turbine giant just discovered how to recycle all blades
Wind turbine maker Vestas today announced that it’s figured out how to recycle all wind turbine blades – even ones already sitting in landfills. The Danish company says it has discovered a solution that “renders epoxy-based turbine blades as circular, without the need for changing the design or composition of blade material.”
Stellantis Is Out To Make A Splash At Chicago Auto Show
The Chicago Auto Show takes place this weekend, giving eager car fans the first opportunity to get up close and personal with Stellantis' new battery-electric concept vehicle, the Ram 1500 Revolution, among other things. The concept comes packed with many useful features we hope to see in the final product, so it's worth your time to see them in the metal.
torquenews.com
Best New-Car Deals from Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest from CR analysts about their picks to help you choose a good car at a good price with their newly revised monthly list of the best new-car deals that consists of nine SUVs and one full-size pickup truck. Good Deals on New SUVs and Pickups. It’s...
Comments / 1