ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

North Carolina teen accused of murdering boyfriend, asking friends to help clean up

By Emily Mikkelsen
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27I4fO_0kgyq9sT00

GREENSBORO, N.C. ( WGHP ) — A North Carolina teenager is accused of killing her boyfriend and asking friends to help her clean it up.

Greensboro resident Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quantell White, 21.

Grandmother charged with murder in beating death of 8-year-old

During a court appearance on Tuesday, officials said that the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) arrested Turnipseed after people called and told them that she said she’d shot and killed White, her boyfriend.

Prosecutors say Turnipseed asked friends to help her clean up the crime scene. WSPD called the Greensboro Police Department about the case and they went to an apartment, where they found White’s dead body.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

The prosecution also claims that Turnipseed confessed to the crime when she was taken into custody. No motive was discussed.

Turnipseed was denied bond due to the allegations that she attempted to cover up the crime.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

‘Argument’ leads to fatal shooting in Winston-Salem; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Neighbors react to standoff in Greensboro on Golden Gate Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people living near Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro woke up to flashing blue lights from police cars outside their windows early Friday morning. A police standoff lasted nearly ten hours. Officers said a person barricaded himself in a home on Golden Gate Drive and was eventually taken to the hospital with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham purse snatchers wanted for broad daylight robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that are wanted for robbery. On Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police said the suspects robbed a woman and took her purse. They said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Over 100 arrests made in North Carolina by testing DNA evidence; decades-old Lexington homicide cold case suspect identified

(WGHP) — Attorney General Josh Stein said on Thursday that North Carolina’s law enforcement agencies have reported making 102 arrests related to at least 175 crimes by testing evidence in cases with a sexual offense and receiving hits from DNA samples. The DNA samples were submitted by the North Carolina State Crime Lab to CODIS, […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy