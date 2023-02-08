ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Fatim Hemraj

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
EUFAULA, AL
CBS News

Suspect arrested in death of kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave

A suspect is now under arrest in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher, CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reports.The body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez was found Tuesday in Kearny, a day after she was reported missing. The Hudson County prosecutor's office announced an arrest overnight. No details have been released about the suspect. Hernandez's death was ruled a homicide Thursday after an autopsy revealed the Jersey City mother died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.Police say they found Hernandez buried in a shallow grave in a deserted industrial area. Investigators say Hernandez didn't show up to work at her school Monday and welfare check at her home led them to believe a crime had taken place.Shortly after, her body was discovered three and a half miles away. Earlier this week, loved ones, neighbors and even students gathered at her home, where a memorial was created. Hernandez leaves behind three children, the youngest only 2 years old.
KEARNY, NJ

