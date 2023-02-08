Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Vermilion man asks Lorain County commissioners for help with broken fire hydrants in city
A Vermilion resident has been attending Lorain County commissioners’ meetings for more than a year asking for repairs to fire hydrants. Of the five fire hydrants that Michael DeCarlo, of Elberta Street, has found, two of them are located on the street he lives on with his wife, Linda DeCarlo.
Morning Journal
Lorain County agencies release plan to improve health in county
Lorain County Health partners just released the 2023-2025 Lorain County Community Health Improvement Plan, according to a news release. This Community Health Improvement Plan guides health-related programs and initiatives in Lorain County through December 2025, the release said. The 2022 Lorain County Community Health Assessment helped inform the Community Health...
