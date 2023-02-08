ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Bob Iger Announces Big Disney Restructuring Plans, Including New Entertainment Business Unit

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
ComicBook
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lI2LZ_0kgyoCen00

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the company will be going through some big, sweeping, restructuring, effective immediately. During the latest Disney investors call, Iger made it clear that the structure at Disney created by Bob Chapek was off the mark, and needed correction. Iger stated that "Our company is fueled by storytelling and creativity," and therefore he's restructuring, as "our new structure is aimed at returning greater authority to our creative leaders and making them accountable for how their content performs financially."

This announcement about restructuring comes on the heels of Iger's announcement that Disney is cutting about 7,000 jobs .

Here's the long-short of how things will change at Disney under Bob Iger's latest restructuring:

  • Alan Bergman and Dana Walden will head the Disney Entertainment business unit, overseeing Disney's entertainment media portfolio (Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Hulu, ABC, Disney Channel, etc.) and content business, which will include the Disney+ streaming service.
  • Jimmy Pitaro will remain chairman of ESPN, its various networks, and the ESPN+ streaming service.
  • Josh D'Amaro will remain chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, handling the Disney theme parks around the world, as well as other consumer events, experiences, and merchandise.

Bob Chapek attempted to restructure Disney into a "Media and Entertainment Distribution" structure when he succeeded Iger in early 2020. Chapek's system separated content creation and content distribution as two separate divisions, but arguably disrupted the core element that Iger points two as the heart of Disney: creativity. Content creators and business executives seemed to clash under Chapek's system, as the creatives felt micro-managed and restricted by "suits" trying to squeeze profit out of the product. Cleary Bob Iger favors a system that leans into putting the responsibility on the creators to also determine the best way to sell and/or distribute the product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDAGh_0kgyoCen00

You can check out some of Bob Iger's quotes from the investors' call about Disney's restructuring, below:

"Now it's time for another transformation," Iger told investors, "one that rationalizes our enviable streaming business and puts it on a path to sustainable growth and profitability, while also reducing expenses to improve margins, and better positioning us to weather future disruption increased competition, and global economic challenges. We must also return creativity to the center of the company, increased accountability, improved results and ensure the quality of our content and experiences."

"Now the details," Iger continued. "Our company is fueled by storytelling and creativity. And virtually every dollar we earn every transaction, and every interaction with our consumers emanates from something creative. I've always believed that the best way to spread great creativity is to make sure that the people who are managing the creative processes feel empowered. Therefore, our new structure is aimed at returning greater authority to our creative leaders and making them accountable for how their content performs financially.

Our former structure severed that link and must be restored. Moving forward, creative teams will determine what content we're making, how it is distributed and monetized, and how it gets marketed. Managing costs, maximizing revenue, and driving growth from the content being produced will be their responsibility. Under our strategic organization, there will be three core business segments: Disney entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks experiences and products.

Alan Bergman and Dana Walden will be co-chairmen of Disney entertainment, which will include the company's full portfolio of entertainment media and content businesses globally, including streaming. Jimmy Pitaro will continue to serve as chairman of ESPN which will include ESPN networks, ESPN+, and our international sports channels. Josh D'Amaro will continue to be chairman of Disney Parks experiences and products, which will include our theme parks, resort destinations, and cruise line, as well as Disney's consumer products, games, and publishing businesses. These organizational changes will be implemented immediately and will begin reporting under the new business structure by the end of the fiscal year.

Related:

This reorganization will result in a more cost-effective, coordinated, and streamlined approach to our operations. We are committed to running our businesses more efficiently, especially in a challenging economic environment. In that regard, we are targeting $5.5 billion in cost savings across the company."

Keep up with the latest changes at Disney HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Closing Orlando Theme Park Effective Immediately

Following a string of cold weather, a Universal Orlando theme park is shutting down. The Universal Orlando Resort isn’t just home to two great theme parks but also allows Guests to cool off at its amazing Volcan Bay water park. Sure, Guests looking for thrilling rides and attractions have plenty of choices to make at Universal Orlando or Islands of Adventure, but Volcano Bay offers some incredible theming and thrills of its own.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue

After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Inside the Magic

Video Shows Guests Jumping Off Disney Attraction, Tearing Ride Apart

A video has gone viral showing Walt Disney World Resort Guests not just breaking rules, but intentionally tearing an attraction apart. Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” In contrast, some Guests seemingly can not follow instructions from Disney Cast Members and, unfortunately, ruin the fun for others.
fashionweekdaily.com

Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business

The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney World Location Closing Forever Next Week

A nearly-decade-old location is closing for good at the Walt Disney World Resort very soon, so say your goodbyes now!. Guests have hundreds of choices to make when they visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. From incredible Disney Parks like Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to the two amazing water parks, there’s a lot to enjoy when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Confirms Major Layoffs Will Affect Parks

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort see thousands of Guests daily. Disney Cast Members are what keep Disney Parks going. Disney Cast Members have an important role in running a Disney Park, like being able to operate attractions, sell merchandise, offer food and drinks, run character meet and greets, and many more important duties, some of which we never get to see firsthand.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Inside the Magic

Man Dies In Tragic Accident at Disney World, Scene Cleared

A 53-year-old man has died after a tragic accident at Walt Disney World Resort. The man, who has only been identified as a Colombian man, was riding his bicycle on Walt Disney World property last Thursday when tragedy struck. He was struck by a driver at around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and World Drive at the exit ramp, according to reports from Click Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
BGR.com

4 new Netflix TV shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has kicked off 2023 with the release of a strong slate of international titles — non-English TV shows that American audiences wouldn’t necessarily recognize, but which have nonetheless performed well and garnered praise from critics and viewers. Some of them even seemed to come out of nowhere and briefly ascend the streaming giant’s US Top 10 ranking.
ComicBook

ComicBook

1K+
Followers
705
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy