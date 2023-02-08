Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
NBC Sports
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
This Bucks-Knicks Trade Sends Derrick Rose To Milwaukee
As the NBA’s deadline approaches, whispers are growing louder. The rumor mill is churning in overtime at the moment. The whole NBA-watching world has got their eyes on the stars. Everyone wants to know the biggest deals to go down on February 9th. At the same time, every deal...
Lakers trade for their discount Myles Turner at an incredible price
The Los Angeles Lakers almost traded Russell Westbrook for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield before the 2022-23 season but ultimately decided it was not worth it. The team eventually traded Russell Westbrook in a three-team deal before the deadline and now managed to get a discount version of Turner at a miraculous price.
Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout
Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens explains why Celtics traded for Mike Muscala
The Boston Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, but they did find a way to address one of their most glaring needs. Big man Mike Muscala was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. The move gives Boston additional frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford as well as outside shooting off the bench.
Trade For Ex-Cy Young Winner May Be Big Splash Needed By Red Sox To Compete In 2023
Should the Red Sox go all-in on a major trade?
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green
Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Spurs reportedly rejected this Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl
The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors had been linked to San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in rumors over the last few weeks leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, and his former team ultimately won the bidding. The Raptors reportedly acquired Poeltl late Wednesday night in...
Report: Charles Barkley 'In Negotiations' For Major New Job
NBA legend Charles Barkley could have his own news-oriented primetime show, according to a report from Dylan Byers. Christ Licht, the chairman and C.E.O. of CNN, is reportedly in negotiations with Barkley. If Barkley and CNN agree to a deal at some point in the future, he'll be ...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
Knicks’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
Adjusting one’s expectations to the proper level is always essential for a diehard sports fan. This is a struggle infinitely greater for those who have sworn their loyalty to the New York Knicks. Madison Square Garden is the mecca, but it can also be known as the Heartbreak Hotel,...
Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request
The Los Angeles Lakers were quite active in completing moves ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. Among the moves that the Lakers finalized in the final hours before the trade deadline, they sent Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a package that includes shooting guard Davon Reed. The Lakers’ decision to […] The post Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 buyout candidates Celtics must pursue after 2023 NBA trade deadline
The time for trades is over in the NBA, yet the Boston Celtics still have an open roster spot following an insanely active trade deadline. While the Celtics only made one move for big man Mike Muscala, there are plenty of potential buyout candidates around the league. With Muscala, Boston’s front office likely won’t target […] The post 2 buyout candidates Celtics must pursue after 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: The Nets are already winning without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
Seeing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on the sidelines in Brooklyn shouldn’t feel normal. At least not while the two teams playing in Barclays are the hometown Nets and the Chicago Bulls. But the adjustment period for NBA players is brief and brutal. I suppose it shouldn’t feel all that different to fans, right? Sure, 24 hours ago, Bridges and Johnson played for the Phoenix Suns. But today, they are the newest Nets. As they say, after all, it’s a business.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics add veteran big Mike Muscala in trade with Thunder
Brad Stevens has struck again. The Boston Celtics are acquiring big man Mike Muscala in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The Celtics will send Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to OKC in the...
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown shares update after suffering facial fracture
Jaylen Brown will miss time after suffering a facial fracture during Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics star sustained the injury in a scary collision with teammate Jayson Tatum. has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and there's a chance he'll remain out...
Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade
The Brooklyn Nets have officially begun their rebuild after trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and Kyrie Irving had an interesting reaction to the move. Durant was traded to the Suns on Wednesday in a blockbuster deal. Brooklyn’s decision to part ways with him came just days after they sent Irving to the Dallas... The post Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant’s epic first sighting with Suns after Nets trade
Kevin Durant landed in Phoenix and made his first appearance as a Sun on Saturday. The Suns released a slow motion video for a truly epic KD arrival, per the Suns on Twitter. At forward… From Texas… 6'10"… Number 35… 𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓. 📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/4mobtdVASX — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 11, 2023 […] The post Kevin Durant’s epic first sighting with Suns after Nets trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA trade deadline: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba
The Los Angeles Lakers’ historic NBA trade deadline has continued. Rob Pelinka and the front office are acquiring Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba in exchange for Patrick Beverley and draft picks, adding another key piece to their frontcourt alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as reported by Woj. Lakers fans were probably wondering why […] The post NBA trade deadline: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba appeared first on ClutchPoints.
