Huntington, NY

CBS New York

L.I. street renamed for officer who died from 9/11-related cancer

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A permanent tribute to a fallen hero is being unveiled Saturday on Long Island. Officer Terence Connelly died from cancer after being exposed to toxins at the World Trade Center site. A street at Blueberry Lane and Elmira Street in Hicksville will be renamed for Connelly.The street is near the home where Connelly grew up and where his parents still live. 
HICKSVILLE, NY
News 12

Tinton Falls restaurant bans children under 10-years-old

Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, in Tinton Falls posted on Facebook “children under 10 will no longer be permitted to dine at Nettie’s.”. The Facebook post has 13,000 reactions. The restaurant now limited who could comment on the post. The new rule goes into effect on March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
CBS New York

Dad wants "whole school board gone" after daughter's death

Warning: You may find some of the video above disturbing. BAYVILLE, N.J. -- A wake was held Friday for a 14-year-old girl in New Jersey who took her own life after being bullied at school.The child's father told CBS2's Ali Bauman he plans to take legal action against school administration.READ MORE: Father: 14-year-old daughter took own life after videos posted of her getting beat up in N.J. schoolStudents -- kids -- are trying to process the death of their friend Adriana Kuch."She was a really nice girl," friend Gerald Gibbs said."She always knew how to light up a room," friend...
BAYVILLE, NY
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook University Hospital ranks within top 50 American hospitals

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) received Healthgrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award, signifying the hospital’s improvements since last year’s rankings. SBUH has ranked in the “top 1% in the nation for providing the highest clinical quality year over year,” according to Healthgrades. “Well, of...
STONY BROOK, NY
longisland.com

Duck Island Bakery Expands to New Location in Huntington

If you loved Duck Island bakery before you’ll love it more in its new, expanded location. Recently moved to Wall Street from East Main Street, Duck Island joins Southdown Coffee, Happy Farm and R & S Meat Market in the same shopping center. The new spot opened for business...
HUNTINGTON, NY

