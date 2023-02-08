Warning: You may find some of the video above disturbing. BAYVILLE, N.J. -- A wake was held Friday for a 14-year-old girl in New Jersey who took her own life after being bullied at school.The child's father told CBS2's Ali Bauman he plans to take legal action against school administration.READ MORE: Father: 14-year-old daughter took own life after videos posted of her getting beat up in N.J. schoolStudents -- kids -- are trying to process the death of their friend Adriana Kuch."She was a really nice girl," friend Gerald Gibbs said."She always knew how to light up a room," friend...

