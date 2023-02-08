Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenYonkers, NY
Zalim Might Be The Hottest New Halal Fusion Spot In Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Deadly Fire In a Bronx Supermarket Destroyed The Building, Customers, And Employees Safely EscapedAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Bronx school principal shaves head after students reach donation goal
Principal Hugh Keenan of the St. Margaret of Cortona School in the Bronx shaved his head after students reached the $20,000 fundraising goal.
Preparing for the worst: Student raising money to have Stop The Bleed kits in her high school
Sydney Brewer, of Merrick, is raising money to make sure each classroom at John F. Kennedy High School has the kits.
L.I. street renamed for officer who died from 9/11-related cancer
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A permanent tribute to a fallen hero is being unveiled Saturday on Long Island. Officer Terence Connelly died from cancer after being exposed to toxins at the World Trade Center site. A street at Blueberry Lane and Elmira Street in Hicksville will be renamed for Connelly.The street is near the home where Connelly grew up and where his parents still live.
'I'm glad I knew what to do' - Teacher's aide saves choking 7-year-old's life at Ronkonkoma school
Seren Mavruk says she was choking so badly, she was having trouble seeing.
Superintendent: Cornwall Middle School students sickened after eating edible marijuana
Cornwall Central School District officials say some students got sick at school after eating edible marijuana.
Syosset High School Teacher Dan Wohl Big Winner on “Jeopardy,” Voted "Most Likely to Win" by Students
Syosset High School social studies teacher Dan Wohl was the big winner in his "Jeopardy!" debut this past Wednesday, February 8, taking home $26,799 and returning the following night as the defending champion. However, Wohl's students had apparently predicted his success on the popular television quiz show when he first...
Tinton Falls restaurant bans children under 10-years-old
Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, in Tinton Falls posted on Facebook “children under 10 will no longer be permitted to dine at Nettie’s.”. The Facebook post has 13,000 reactions. The restaurant now limited who could comment on the post. The new rule goes into effect on March 8.
Family of Bridgeport murder victim: Tyeshon King was 'an awesome father'
The family of Bridgeport murder victim Tyeshon King spoke with News 12 on Saturday – saying that he was an "awesome father." Police say King died after being shot multiple times in a parking lot on Trumbull Avenue Monday night – up the street from his family's home.
Dad wants "whole school board gone" after daughter's death
Warning: You may find some of the video above disturbing. BAYVILLE, N.J. -- A wake was held Friday for a 14-year-old girl in New Jersey who took her own life after being bullied at school.The child's father told CBS2's Ali Bauman he plans to take legal action against school administration.READ MORE: Father: 14-year-old daughter took own life after videos posted of her getting beat up in N.J. schoolStudents -- kids -- are trying to process the death of their friend Adriana Kuch."She was a really nice girl," friend Gerald Gibbs said."She always knew how to light up a room," friend...
History buff renovates Newburgh tavern believed to be gathering place for American Revolution leaders
Thomas Dodd spent six years and $500,000 to renovate Weigands Tavern in Newburgh.
East End Full Show: Chronicle Wines, Suffolk County Historical Society, NoFo Pot Pies
Doug Geed visits Peconic, which just might have Long Island's smallest downtown. There, you will find Chronicle Wines.
Stony Brook University Hospital ranks within top 50 American hospitals
Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) received Healthgrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award, signifying the hospital’s improvements since last year’s rankings. SBUH has ranked in the “top 1% in the nation for providing the highest clinical quality year over year,” according to Healthgrades. “Well, of...
Riverhead skate park to be dedicated in memory of skater who changed its future through advocacy
Riverhead Town will dedicate the skate park at Stotzky Park in memory of a recently deceased skater who more than a decade ago changed the minds of Town Board members — and the future of the skate park — through the power of advocacy. Wesley Dean Ackley, who...
'A light to his family.' Man fatally shot in Bridgeport this week remembered by loved ones
Reed says police told his family Scales was "a random victim" killed during a robbery just three minutes after arriving on William Street to visit a relative.
Group of Residents Sues Sag Harbor School District Over Marsden Acquisition
A group of Sag Harbor residents who have been vocal in recent months in their opposition to the district’s plans to purchase land on Marsden Street and eventually develop it... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9 Feb...
Mamaroneck receives first-of-its-kind grant to help battle flooding issues
The grant, which was given to the town by Westchester County, will allow officials to update record maps for the town's storm sewer network, identify current defects and provide recommendations for construction projects.
Duck Island Bakery Expands to New Location in Huntington
If you loved Duck Island bakery before you’ll love it more in its new, expanded location. Recently moved to Wall Street from East Main Street, Duck Island joins Southdown Coffee, Happy Farm and R & S Meat Market in the same shopping center. The new spot opened for business...
Family mourns Jersey City kindergarten teacher found buried in Kearny
As the community mourns the death of a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher from Jersey City, investigators continue to search for evidence. But the victim’s family says that they think they know who killed their loved one. Luz Hernandez was found buried in a shallow grave in an empty lot in...
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
Norwalk Fire Department: Firefighter's death from cancer 'has left an enormous void'
Fire officials say 52-year-old Craig Saris died on Monday.
