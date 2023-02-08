ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

More funding heading to ETSU cheer, dance teams

The East Tennessee State University cheer and dance teams are set to get more funding. The East Tennessee State University cheer and dance teams are set to get more funding. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. Lawmakers urge Army Corps of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders

Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. Bucs hold off Keydets at home, 69-65 Bucs hold off Keydets at home, 69-65 More funding heading to ETSU cheer, dance teams. The East Tennessee State University...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Americano Steakhouse discusses Tri-Cities' Best

Tri-Cities Best Steakhouse winner Americano discusses what community means to them. Tri-Cities Best Steakhouse winner Americano discusses what community means to them. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police …. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police chief imposter. Weber City police searching for missing woman. Weber City...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

'Pass the Plate' bluegrass concert benefits Erwin-based food pantry

Mountain music filled the air in Erwin on Saturday as a 'Pass the Plate' benefit concert happened in support of the Main Street Market Food Pantry. ‘Pass the Plate’ bluegrass concert benefits Erwin-based …. Mountain music filled the air in Erwin on Saturday as a 'Pass the Plate' benefit...
ERWIN, TN
wjhl.com

Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations

Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations. ETSU women shocked league leading Samford on the …. ETSU women shocked league leading Samford on the road. Milligan men’s basketball downs Bluefield 66-58 Milligan men's basketball downs Bluefield 66-58 Elizabethton girls survive...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to hospital

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to …. A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. Greeneville PD...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson City police hold community roundtable

Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. The East Tennessee State University cheer and dance teams are set to get more funding. Lawmakers urge Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize …. Southwest Virginia's congressional delegation wants federal officials to expedite a project...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU women's tennis wins again; sweeps Davidson Saturday

ETSU women’s tennis wins again; sweeps Davidson Saturday. ETSU women's tennis wins again; sweeps Davidson Saturday. Buffs blast Bears, take three of four from Shawnee …. Buffs blast Bears, take three of four from Shawnee State. Blue Devils, Bulldogs claim Saturday wins on high …. Blue Devils, Bulldogs claim...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Struggle to Find Bus Drivers

Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. The East Tennessee State University cheer and dance teams are set to get more funding. Lawmakers urge Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize …. Southwest Virginia's congressional delegation wants federal officials to expedite a project...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers possible early evening

Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western North Carolina and the mountains of Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and Greene counties in Tennessee from 12 AM Sunday thru 12 AM Monday for the potential of two to six inches of ice and snow. Some of the highest peaks of northwestern and western North Carolina could see as much as eight to ten inches of snow.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Alerts issued tonight ahead of tomorrow’s system

Winter Storm Warnings issued for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12 a.m. Monday. Winter Weather Advisories issued for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties. Cloudy skies are forecast for the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Daytime LIVE: Preparing for Valentine’s Day with Food City

On this very special Food City Friday, we take you for a LIVE visit to Food City on State of Franklin Road in Johnson City! We enjoy preparing a romantic dinner with Executive Chef Jimmy Jones, visit with Store Manager Jason Johnson, and talk healthy charcuterie boards with Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir! Plus, we showcase the Bakery Department with Cassondra Lacombe and the Floral Department with Missy Yates!
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Blue Devils, Bulldogs claim Saturday wins on high school hardwood

Blue Devils, Bulldogs claim Saturday wins on high school hardwood. Blue Devils, Bulldogs claim Saturday wins on high …. Blue Devils, Bulldogs claim Saturday wins on high school hardwood. Buffs blast Bears, take three of four from Shawnee …. Buffs blast Bears, take three of four from Shawnee State. ETSU...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy