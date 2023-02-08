Read full article on original website
Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
UPDATE: Peoria Police chief issues statement after State’s Attorney ruling on officer-involved shooting death of Samuel Vincent Richmond
4:13 pm UPDATE: Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria has issued a statement following Friday’s ruling by the Peoria County State’s Attorney. In it, the Chief says, " We appreciate the thorough independent investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria County State’s Attorney into an officer-involved shooting on October 3rd of last year. The investigation concluded that our officers’ conduct was “legally justified, reasonable, and necessary to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Illinois and themselves from death or great bodily harm.” Therefore, the officers will return to full duty. The next step will be an internal review of the event by our Office of Professional Standards.”
Man arrested in connection with Monday night Downtown Peoria armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have identified and arrested in connection with an armed robbery Monday night in Peoria. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says detectives were able to identify the man as John H. Johnson, 27. He was located and taken into custody in the 800 block...
14-year-old arrested after investigation into 2022 armed robberies in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police arrested a 14-year-old boy Tuesday after a lengthy investigation into two separate armed robbery incidents. Police say that on December 7, 2022, two victims were approached bys suspects in Fairview Park who displayed a firearm and threatened the victims. The suspects took the...
One hospitalized after shooting near Lexington Hills apartments in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Saturday evening. According to a Peoria Police spokesperson, officers were called to Oakcrest Drive near Lexington Hills apartments around 7:00 p.m. regarding shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Peoria Police looking for suspect in armed carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police looking for a man suspected in a Wednesday night armed carjacking. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Underhill at around 8:23 p.m. They located an adult man who told them a man armed with...
Legal aid offered during Saturday workshop in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria attorney is hosting a workshop Saturday for people needing legal help. It’s lawyer Yolanda Riley’s fourth such workshop, which will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Trewyn School’s Wraparound Center at 1419 South Folkers Avenue. Those...
Peoria Police investigate train vs. car incident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car Thursday. Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were called to 2600 Clark Street near Allied Iron and Steel. A small car was found on the tracks that had moderate damage...
Parents in McLean County hear from school board candidates on tax referendum & budget deficit
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Candidates for this April’s election for the school board had the opportunity to give their viewpoints to parents Saturday morning. One of the hot-button issues is the referendum for a tax hike. If passed it will increase the tax rate cap. The referendum on...
Residents get free legal advice at Wraparound Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - For Peoria County residents looking for a better start to 2023, the Wraparound Center hosted a free legal advice session Saturday afternoon. Dozens came out to hear Attorney Yolanda Riley give out legal advice involving family law, how to get records expunged/sealed, navigating Orders of Protection and the legal aspects of guardianship. The Wraparound Center was able to partner with Attorney Riley during her talk, thanks to a grant from the state of Illinois.
4,000 Stuffed animals expected to be given out to children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois on Valentine’s Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This Valentine’s Day will be a little bit more squishier thanks to a new furry stuffed animal. Kids in Chillicothe stuffed either an ambulance, fire truck or a police car with hundreds of stuffed animals on Saturday. The Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District was...
Honor for retired Manual High School band teacher is music to his students’ ears
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s a new street name in Peoria - George Graves Jr. Avenue - to honor the retired teacher who gave thousands of students the gift of music, education and appreciation. Graves was the well-respected band director at Manual High School, so respected that an...
Fine arts’ committee renews plan to improve support within Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A group of teachers are starting a new initiative to rebuild the arts’ programs within Peoria Public Schools. The Peoria Federation of Teachers’ Fine Arts Committee announced the plan on Thursday, in an effort to rebuild the arts’ programs that have seen massive cuts since 2017.
Southside residents up in arms about possible senior living development
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria is planning to build senior housing in its southside neighborhood, but not all residents are happy with the idea. The City Council’s proposal is for a senior living development, a project residents claim they didn’t know about until as recently as a few months ago. A meeting Saturday at the Southside Community Center addressed those concerns.
Mapleton house fire sparked by heat lamp
MAPLETON (25 News Now) - A house fire in Mapleton Friday afternoon was caused by a heat lamp. Firefighters were called about 3:25 p.m. to the home on West Vicki Lynn Drive. The fire chief told 25 News the fire was sparked by a heat lamp in the front craft room, which is used to hatch eggs.
Gov. Pritzker picks 2 new members for ISU’s governing board
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Gov. JB Pritzker is appointing two people to serve on Illinois State University’s Board of Trustees, replacing a pair of veteran board members’ whose terms expired last month. Neither Scott Jenkins or Lia Merminga attended ISU, and a university spokesperson said that pending...
Unknown number of people displaced after fire in Bartonville Thursday night
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - A house fire in Bartonville Thursday night has left an unknown number of people displaced. Assistant Bartonville Fire Chief Drew Zachman says there were no injuries and a damage estimate is currently not known. The fire happened at a home on McClure Court. Heavy smoke...
25 Sports High School Friday - February 10, 2023
(25 News Now) - For the first time in school history, Metamora boys basketball took the court as the No. 1 team in the state on Friday night and the Redbirds got their first win as the No. 1 team in the state. Metamora beat East Peoria 60-50 to win their 24th straight game. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap beat Morton 59-54, Washington topped Canton 57-31 and Pekin got a win over Limestone 45-37. In Big 12 action, Peoria High beat Champaign Centennial 64-51 while Peoria Manual topped Urbana 73-41. It was also a special day for Peoria hoops as author Jeff Karzen hosted a signing for his book ‘Playgrounds to Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball’ which chronicles the incredible run of high school hoops from the 1980s through the 2000s.
Realty group proposes new downtown hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria stakeholders have said there is a demand for a new hotel in downtown Peoria. Weinstein’s Greystone Realty Group has proposed to tear down the former Sully’s Pub and Cafe on SW Adams Street, rebuild and convert the space into a hotel. The project would cost more than $57 million.
A night at the museum and more - February 11
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out a few of the many events happening in Central Illinois on February 11, 2023 — there’s something for everyone!. The Rotary Club of Chillicothe and the Lions Club are hosting their annual Eagle Watch Breakfast to promote Illinois River wildlife. Pancakes and sausage will be served.
