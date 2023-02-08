Read full article on original website
rtands.com
Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project
Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
Norwich hit-and-run hospitalizes three people
Three people were brought to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Norwich on Friday night.
News 12
Town workers help save house from lawn fire in Deer Park
A Town of Babylon crew worked to quickly put out a lawn fire in Deer Park on Friday. They were working to board up a home on Earle Street when they smelled smoke. The crew noticed the law at the home next door was on fire, and it was threatening the home.
OTB: Jake's 58 will not apply to become full-service casino due to high cost
The Islandia casino will continue operating with just video lottery machines.
Wrong-Way Crash: Drivers Of Car, SUV Seriously Injured On I-84 In Southington, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help after two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash. It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Hartford County on westbound I-84 in Southington. A 2004 BMW X3 SUV was traveling in the center lane on the westbound side,...
Man rescued by first responders following boat explosion in Islip
Scott Murray, 44, of Islip, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Sunset Ridge Becomes Eviction Central
A real estate investment firm filed 26 eviction lawsuits in just one month against tenants in a single low-income Quinnipiac Meadows apartment complex — cementing that landlord’s status as one of the most aggressive evictors in the city. A sprawling, cliffside apartment complex known as Sunset Ridge — 312 low-income...
NBC Connecticut
Cement Mixer Rollover Closed Part of Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
The northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield was closed Friday morning after a cement mixer rolled over, but it has reopened. The northbound side of the road was closed between Route 175 and Arrow Road. The crash at Route 15 North and Route 175 was reported around 8:20...
NBC Connecticut
Police Free Driver Through Sunroof After Crash in Vernon
A driver hit a telephone pole on Vernon Avenue in Vernon early Friday morning and police got the driver out through the sunroof. Police said a Honda Accord rolled over in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue just after 2 a.m. and hit a telephone pole. The driver, a 27-year-old...
$1.3M Plow Truck, Parks Vehicle Plan OK’d
The Elicker Administration won its final needed approval to use $1.3 million in one-time pandemic relief dollars to purchase new public works equipment. That approval came during the latest full Board of Alders meeting Monday night. The meeting took place in person on the second floor of City Hall. At...
Ground breaks on first methadone clinic in Middlesex County
The Root Center for Advanced Recovery broke ground on its newest clinic in Middletown, which will be the first healthcare facility in Middlesex County to provide methadone treatment, along with other services.
wamc.org
41 miles of the Housatonic River in Connecticut designated "Wild & Scenic"
A 41-mile section of the Housatonic River in Connecticut has received the federal designation of Wild and Scenic. River advocates believe the acknowledgement will lead to better protections for the waterway. As part of the recently passed omnibus bill in Washington, the stretch of the Housatonic from the Massachusetts border...
'Serious' wrong-way crash closes I-84 in Southington: Troopers
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington were closed for several hours overnight Saturday after a "serious" wrong-way car crash. Connecticut state police responded to the westbound side of I-84 near Exit 30 just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A BMW X3 traveling in the center lane...
Cement truck rollover closes Route 15 Northbound in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A cement mixer truck rollover crash closed Route 15 Northbound in Wethersfield Friday morning. According to the Wethersfield Police Department, the crash occurred on the North Berlin Tpke. around 8:15 a.m. Officers found a cement truck rolled over across the northbound lanes. Police said there were no other cars involved in […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Once the priciest US home, this Conn. estate now asks $150M
This grand Connecticut estate once sold for a record nine-figure sum — and now it’s returned for sale, asking an even higher price. The Wall Street Journal reports that Copper Beech Farm in affluent Greenwich, which spans 50 acres and features about a mile of frontage along the Long Island Sound, has listed for a cool $150 million. That’s $30 million more than the $120 million the property last sold for in 2014 — which, at the time, was the highest price ever paid for a home in the US.
Construction Workers Injured After 25-Foot Fall In Marlborough: Fire Department
Two construction workers were hospitalized after falling about 25 feet off scaffolding near the Marlborough Public Library, fire officials confirm to Daily Voice. Firefighters got a call reporting the fall around 8:25 a.m. on Friday Feb. 10, Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Emanuelson told Daily Voice. Upon arrival, crews transported two...
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police
Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Several People Taken to Hospital After Seymour Transit Bus Crash
Several people were taken to the hospital after a pickup crashed into a CT Transit bus in Seymour Thursday night. Firefighters said they responded to the accident on South Main Street. No one needed to be extricated, but several people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The specific number...
connecticutexplorer.com
9 Awesome Vegan Restaurants in Mystic, CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing vegan restaurants in Mystic, CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the mood for vegan baked goods, like donuts or sweet slices of bread, or you’d like a super yummy vegan pizza or veggie burger, there are plenty of places in and around Mystic, CT to choose from.
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
