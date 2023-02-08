ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

rtands.com

Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project

Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
OLD LYME, CT
News 12

Town workers help save house from lawn fire in Deer Park

A Town of Babylon crew worked to quickly put out a lawn fire in Deer Park on Friday. They were working to board up a home on Earle Street when they smelled smoke. The crew noticed the law at the home next door was on fire, and it was threatening the home.
DEER PARK, NY
New Haven Independent

Sunset Ridge Becomes Eviction Central

A real estate investment firm filed 26 eviction lawsuits in just one month against tenants in a single low-income Quinnipiac Meadows apartment complex — cementing that landlord’s status as one of the most aggressive evictors in the city. A sprawling, cliffside apartment complex known as Sunset Ridge — 312 low-income...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Free Driver Through Sunroof After Crash in Vernon

A driver hit a telephone pole on Vernon Avenue in Vernon early Friday morning and police got the driver out through the sunroof. Police said a Honda Accord rolled over in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue just after 2 a.m. and hit a telephone pole. The driver, a 27-year-old...
VERNON, CT
New Haven Independent

$1.3M Plow Truck, Parks Vehicle Plan OK’d

The Elicker Administration won its final needed approval to use $1.3 million in one-time pandemic relief dollars to purchase new public works equipment. That approval came during the latest full Board of Alders meeting Monday night. The meeting took place in person on the second floor of City Hall. At...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Cement truck rollover closes Route 15 Northbound in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A cement mixer truck rollover crash closed Route 15 Northbound in Wethersfield Friday morning. According to the Wethersfield Police Department, the crash occurred on the North Berlin Tpke. around 8:15 a.m. Officers found a cement truck rolled over across the northbound lanes. Police said there were no other cars involved in […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Once the priciest US home, this Conn. estate now asks $150M

This grand Connecticut estate once sold for a record nine-figure sum — and now it’s returned for sale, asking an even higher price. The Wall Street Journal reports that Copper Beech Farm in affluent Greenwich, which spans 50 acres and features about a mile of frontage along the Long Island Sound, has listed for a cool $150 million. That’s $30 million more than the $120 million the property last sold for in 2014 — which, at the time, was the highest price ever paid for a home in the US.
GREENWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police

Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
WATERFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several People Taken to Hospital After Seymour Transit Bus Crash

Several people were taken to the hospital after a pickup crashed into a CT Transit bus in Seymour Thursday night. Firefighters said they responded to the accident on South Main Street. No one needed to be extricated, but several people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The specific number...
SEYMOUR, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

9 Awesome Vegan Restaurants in Mystic, CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing vegan restaurants in Mystic, CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the mood for vegan baked goods, like donuts or sweet slices of bread, or you’d like a super yummy vegan pizza or veggie burger, there are plenty of places in and around Mystic, CT to choose from.
STONINGTON, CT

