Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Husband of mom, lawyer who disappeared almost a year ago extradited to Indiana
Xavier Breland Jr. had been being held in the Fulton County Jail on an unrelated stalking charge since August.
WTHR
Indiana kidnapping suspect released in North Carolina
Sheila York was arrested in Asheville after she was charged in Delaware County last month. She was supposed to return to Muncie.
1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Saturday after an argument escalated into a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the shooting at around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue, north of the intersection of Southeastern and Emerson avenues. IMPD...
Off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy arrested for OWI
WESTFIELD, Ind. — An off-duty reserve deputy for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was arrested Saturday morning for driving drunk. A Westfield police officer pulled over Deputy Patrick Heitz, who was driving his personal vehicle, near West 116th Street and Towne Road at around 2:30 a.m. The Hamilton County...
Kokomo police renew call for public assistance in 2006 murder case
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing their call for public assistance in solving a 2006 murder case. Shortly after 10 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2006, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to a house in the 1400 block of South Armstrong Street, near South Washington and West Defenbaugh streets, for a reported shooting.
Motorcyclist killed in Greenwood crash
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash in Johnson County, the coroner's office confirmed. The Johnson County Coroner's Office posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. confirming the crash. According to the coroner, a man riding a motorcycle hit a car at the intersection of West...
Indianapolis man arrested on east side for robbery in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man in Franklin earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Franklin Police Department officers responded to the Paris Estates neighborhood for a report of a robbery with injury. There they located an 84-year-old man who said he was assaulted and robbed in his driveway.
cbs4indy.com
COURT DOCS: Affairs, kidnapping and court fraud named in missing person case
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Nearly 10 years after a Muncie woman went missing after a family reunion, police have a woman in custody in connection with the case. On Wednesday, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Sheila York was arrested in Asheville, North Carolina. While she does not face any charges directly tied to the investigation into Ashley Mullis’ disappearance, she does face charges for what happened to Mullis’ child after the disappearance.
WIBC.com
Arrest Made in Relation to 2013 Missing Persons Case
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — It’s been nearly ten years since a Muncie woman was reported missing. Now, a woman in North Carolina has been arrested and charged with crimes related to the missing woman’s child. Ashley Mullis, 27, was originally reported missing in September of 2013. Mullis...
NC woman charged with drug crimes
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
19-year-old sentenced for 2021 shooting outside Ben Davis-Carmel football game
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old to six years in prison for a shooting that happened outside Ben Davis High School in October 2021. David Tillman, who was 18 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. A judge sentenced him to three years for each crime, served consecutively at the Indiana Department of Correction.
Indiana State Police arrest California man in drug bust during traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon. K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine. Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.
Marion County prosecutors have 11 murder convictions so far in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that the prosecutor's office has convicted 10 people of murder in trials so far in 2023, while also getting one murder conviction through a plea agreement. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office claims it obtained an 86% conviction rate in 2022,...
2 injured in northeast Indianapolis stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a stabbing Saturday on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the 7200 block of Eastwick Lane, near the intersection of East 71st Street and Shadeland Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m. They arrived to find two people who had been...
Anderson man sentenced in deadly 2021 road rage shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old Anderson man to 50 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting that police say stemmed from a road rage incident in Anderson. On Jan. 31, a Madison County jury convicted Zachary Hileman of the murder of Raymond Waymire on Oct. 3, 2021.
WLOS.com
Charges upgraded for teen suspect in drive-by shooting investigation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have upgraded charges for a wanted teenager accused of participating in a daytime drive-by shooting. Zachary Carson Waters, 18, now faces charges of discharging a firearm and terrorizing the public for the Jan. 30, 2023, incident. Waters was previously accused of felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license -- but that after further investigation, it's apparent Waters was more involved in the drive-by shooting than initially thought.
WTHR
IMPD investigates deadly shooting on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives were called to investigate a deadly shooting on the city's near northwest side Saturday morning. Officers were called to West 27th Street near Clifton Street shortly after 10 a.m. and found a man down inside the house. Police said he appeared to have been shot.
Person of interest in Howard County homicide found, taken to jail
Tuesday morning, the Howard County Sheriff's Office found 41-year-old Sandra Wilson dead in her home on Arundel Drive.
2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
Columbus PD arrests armed robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after an armed robbery in Columbus. Police were called Feb. 9 to the Moose Lodge on Eighth Street about a robbery. Officers were told a man with a gun robbed them and then took off. Police said they saw 55-year-old...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 2