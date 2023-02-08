ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania amusement park to present plan for new attraction

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oS3Uq_0kgylHB300

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dorney Park, located near Allentown, is expected to show off its plan for a new attraction.

According to the South Whitehall Township website, the park is attending the Feb. 16th meeting of the Planning Commission of the township to submit development plans.

This area of land indicated in the plans was home to a roller coaster named the Stinger, which operated at the park from 2012 to 2017, and has been vacant ever since the coaster was removed in early 2018.

The plan proposes to construct a 161.67-foot attraction on the 2.7-acre portion of the 200-acre park.

Hersheypark releases ‘Wildcat’s Revenge’ ride simulation video

There has been no formal announcement on what is going to be built, but the plans can be viewed by clicking here.

The plans do not show what the ride will look like, but engineering drawings of the parcel of land. Dorney Park is owned by the amusement park company Cedar Fair, which operates 11 regional amusement parks throughout the United States.

