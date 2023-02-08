LeBron and Savannah James have been together for almost 2 decades. Here's a timeline of their love story.

LeBron and Savannah James in 2007 and 2018. AP images

LeBron and Savannah James met in high school and had their first date at Outback Steakhouse.

They tied the knot in 2013 with a star-studded guest list and a performance by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The couple now has three children — Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

Savannah Brinson and LeBron James in 2005. Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

2002: They met while in high school.

James was a rising superstar in basketball and football at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio , when he met Savannah Brinson, a cheerleader and softball player from a rival school.

He asked the then-16-year-old to a basketball game and she agreed. But Brinson knew there was something special brewing when he returned for her leftovers after their first date at Outback Steakhouse.

"I'd totally forgotten about them, and he brought them to me. I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2010, per People .

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson during NBA Players Association Gala in 2006. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

2003: LeBron made the jump to the NBA.

The high-school senior became the top pick in the 2003 NBA draft . As luck would have it, James was selected by their hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.

Savannah and LeBron at the BET Awards. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

2004: The couple welcomed their first child.

During James' rookie season, the couple learned that Savannah was pregnant.

"I was thinking, 'What am I going to tell my parents? What's going to happen to his career?'" explained Brinson in the same Harper's Bazaar interview, per Parade ."I was very scared. I was bawling. But he said, 'It's not going to slow me down, and it's not going to slow you down. We're going to keep doing what we have to do.'"

On October 6, 2004, Brinson gave birth to LeBron James, Jr. aka Bronny.

The family accepting the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2014. AP Photo/Amy Sancetta

2007: Another member joined the James family.

Three years later the couple had another son, Bryce Maximus , on June 14, 2007.

NBA player LeBron James and his then-girlfriend Savannah Brinson in 2010. Gary Miller/FilmMagic

2010: The couple made the decision to move to Miami.

LeBron made the decision heard around the world when he decided to take his talents to Miami, Florida, and leave his hometown team.

Savannah said she thought the public's outrage to the switch was unfair.

"You have fans and you think they're going to roll with you no matter what, and then they burn your jersey? It's unfair," Brinson told Harper's Bazaar in the same profile, per Yahoo! . "But they did it. It's over."

Savannah Brinson showing off her engagement ring in 2012. AP Photo/Alan Diaz

2011: LeBron and Savannah got engaged.

James said he was nervous when he popped the question to his longtime love at a star-studded New Year's Eve bash.

"It felt like a finals game," he told Oprah Winfrey in 2012.

"I had been thinking about it, you know, for a while but it just came to me one day and I was like, 'This is a part of growth for me,'" he continued. "I was like, 'This is the lady and the woman I have been with through all the good and all the bad. She's been there for a long time and I wanted her to continue to be there with me,' so I felt like at that moment it was time."

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson in 2011. Gustavo Caballero/FilmMagic/Getty Images

2013: The two got married in a star-studded celebration.

On September 14, 2022, the pair exchanged vows in San Diego, California, in a lavish three-day affair that ended with a farewell brunch.

Among the 200 guests were several of James' then-Miami Heat teammates including Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, owner Micky Arison, coach Erik Spoelstra, and actresses Gabrielle Union, and Lala Anthony.

The highlight of the festivities came when Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed "Crazy in Love" at the reception .

LeBron James arrives with his wife Savannah in 2015. Phil Long/Invision/AP

2014: The couple welcomed a daughter.

Zhuri Nova was born on October 22, 2014.

LeBron and Savannah James in 2016. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

2016: The family moved back to Cleveland and James clinched a championship.

When James announced that he was returning home to the Cavaliers in 2014, he made a vow to bring a championship to the city.

He made good on that promise in the 2016 NBA Finals, in an upset victory over the record-setting Golden State Warriors.

Robin Roberts, left, and Savannah James, right, in 2016. Michael McElroy/AP Images for Goodyear

2017: The pair launched philanthropic ventures.

In 2017, Savannah launched Akron: Women of Our Future , a mentorship program for high-school girls at her alma mater, Buchtel Community Learning Center.

Together with her husband, she continued their ongoing philanthropic ventures with the LeBron James Family Foundation back-to-school orientation to provide support for at-risk students. In 2018, with the support of the foundation, LeBron opened the I Promise School , a public elementary school in Akron, Ohio.

"If there's nothing more you can do for a child, just constantly encourage them and set them on the right path when it comes to sports or their schoolwork or nurturing a hobby — with whatever it is," Savannah told Vogue in 2017 . "Just be a constant source of encouragement. That's what LeBron talks about — never give up."

LeBron James with Savannah James in 2018. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

2018: LeBron surprised Savannah for their anniversary.

For their fifth wedding anniversary, LeBron pulled out all the stops by having singer/songwriter Daniel Caesar serenade Savannah in their living room with his hit song "Best Part."

James documented the sweet surprise on his Instagram story with the caption, "Happy Anniversary!!! Love you forever."

LeBron and Savannah James got married in 2013. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

2022: The couple celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary.

In September, LeBron shared a photo of him and his wife on Instagram storied and the caption, per People , read "Queen…PS. YOU SO DAMN SEXY! WOW."

Savannah posted a photo of the pair raising their glasses on Instagram , writing, "9 years down(21), forever to go!! Cheers to us my love!!!...Happy Anniversary!!"

Savannah James with LeBron James at an event. Getty Images

2023: Savannah celebrated her husband breaking an NBA record.

In February, LeBron became NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,388 points.

Savannah shared an Instagram post of the two almost kissing next to a celebratory cake.

She captioned it, "Such a momentous milestone you've achieved!! Words can't express how proud I am of you and how grateful I am to have been apart of the journey. Congratulations my love!!" with a Champagne-toast, hearts, and sparkle emojis.