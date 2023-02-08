This Carry-On Uses Its Wheels In More Ways Than One

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon.

Efficient packing is an art form, and is definitely not a talent everyone has. Discerning what belongings you’ll need for travel, whether that’s chic clothing, comfy shoes, beauty products, essential toiletries, entertainment, electronics, etc., can be challenging—even if you’re just going away for a weekend. As someone who has resorted to sitting on a suitcase just to make everything fit, I know that efficiency, versatility, and functionality are essential when it comes to finding the best carry-on luggage.

While I might not always be the most practical packer, one thing I can certainly appreciate is a piece of luggage that can take me wherever I need to go—quite literally. The SOMODE Scooter Luggage isn’t only a stylish, easy-to-use carry-on bag that you can take on the road and on flights across the world, but it also functions as a ride-on scooter that both adults and kids alike. Both fun and functional, there’s nothing not to like about the SOMODE Scooter Luggage .

The multi-compartment suitcase features a 50-liter capacity, has 120-degree steering, and carries riders up to 331 pounds. It’s a versatile, innovative bag you’ll hop on to get from place to place—especially during tight layovers.

Whether you’re trying to get to your gate across the airport, travel around a sprawling university campus, or cruise from place to place in a foreign, unfamiliar city, you’ll appreciate the ease, efficiency, and speed that is the SOMODE Scooter Luggage .

Not only will this scooter carry-on get you wherever you need to go in a rush with just the push of a foot, but it’s also super easy and seamless enough to operate. With just the push of a button, the scooter portion of the aluminum-magnesium alloy luggage folds up and down so you can transition from riding to walking in mere seconds, and the scooter handles also push down at the click of a button as well. You can also separate the bag from the scooter, too, though it’s unlikely you’ll ever want to be without your mobile luggage.

With a 4.4-star a verage review on Amazon , it’s a trusted bag that everyone from professionals to students have come to rely on to carry them and their valuables anywhere they go. While you might feel a bit silly or juvenile hopping on a scooter as a full-grown adult, you’ll get nothing but compliments from admirers while you’re cruising by them to get to your final destination.

