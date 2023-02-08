ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

stonehillskyhawks.com

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Women's Basketball Visits St. Francis Brooklyn for NEC Matchup Saturday

Stonehill is on the road for the first of two in Brooklyn over the next week to wrap up its road schedule in its inaugural NCAA Division I season as it visits Saint Francis College of Brooklyn for a Northeast Conference matchup - the second against the Terriers over the last seven days. The Skyhawks are looking to finish strong, having dropped its last four after Thursday night's 78-71 setback to Merrimack College in Easton, Mass., while the Terriers have won three-straight and five of six after a 70-61 win at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Thursday.
EASTON, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Men's Basketball Aims to Rebound Against St. Francis Brooklyn at Merkert Saturday Afternoon

Stonehill College looks to bounce back after seeing its five-game NEC win streak halted that saw the Skyhawks rise to the top of the Northeast Conference standings as it hosts Saint Francis College of Brooklyn for a Conference clash at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon. The Skyhawks have slipped back to a half game adrift in the NEC standings, having now won five of seven after Thursday night's 56-43 setback at Merrimack College, while the Terriers have won four of five after Thursday's 64-62 overtime triumph over Wagner College, with the lone loss to Stonehill in Brooklyn last Saturday.
EASTON, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com

Women's Indoor Track and Field Place High in URI Invitational

KINGSTON, R.I. (February 12, 2023)- The Stonehill College women's indoor track and field team competed in the URI Coaches Invitational this afternoon. With a few runners and field event athletes chosen to compete in the invitational, Stonehill finished high on the leaderboard in various events. Highlights. Junior Kaytlin Encarnacao (Reading,...
EASTON, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com

Men's Ice Hockey Downed By Lindenwood

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (February 11, 2023)- The Stonehill College men's ice hockey team wrapped up their mid-western road trip Saturday with a 10-3 loss at Lindenwood University. LIN: Adam Conquest (Andy Willis and Hunter Johannes), 00:26-1st Andy Willis (Aiden Yakimchuk and Jack Anderson), 03:55-1st Kieran Ruschinski (Hunter Johannes and Caige...
EASTON, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com

Stonehill Skates Past Saint Michael's, 3-1

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (February 10, 2023)- The Stonehill College women's ice hockey team saw three different goal scorers (Lily Geist, Kathryn Karo, and Brianna Walkom) in a 3-1 win Friday evening at Cairns Arena. Scoring. STO: Brianna Walkom (Sydney Russell and Maddison Achtyl), 05:05-1st period. Lily Geist (Lucie Turcotte and...
EASTON, MA

