Tove Lo shares new single ‘Borderline’ co-written by Dua Lipa
Tove Lo has dropped a new song, ‘Borderline’, which was co-written by Dua Lipa. The upbeat track is the first new music from the Swedish singer since her recent album ‘Dirt Femme’, which arrived in October. Per a press release, Lo said: “’Borderline’ is a song...
Check out a teaser of Chvrches’ new single ‘Over’
Chvrches have shared a teaser of a new single entitled ‘Over’. A short video clip, which you can view below, shows frontwoman Lauren Mayberry in a sparkling white dress alongside her bandmates in the background by a forest before the track’s title is revealed. You can pre-save it here.
Depeche Mode share new single ‘Ghosts Again’ and details of new album ‘Memento Mori’
Depeche Mode have returned with dramatic new single ‘Ghosts Again’, as well as announcing details of their long-awaited new album ‘Memento Mori’. Check out the video, artwork and tracklist below. Due for release on March 24, the synth-pop legends’ 15th studio album ‘Memento Mori’ comes previewed...
Listen to Taylor Swift’s new remix of ‘Midnights’ song ‘Lavender Haze’
Taylor Swift has today (February 10) shared a remix of her ‘Midnights’ single ‘Lavender Haze’. The remix comes courtesy of German producer Felix Jaehn, known for his 2014 remix of the Omi song ‘Cheerleader’. Jaehn speeds up the tempo of the original, adding to it a tropical house beat to the pre-chorus and distorted vocals on the hook. Listen to the ‘Lavender Haze’ remix below.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Chris Moyles apologises to Dave Grohl after unofficially announcing a new Foo Fighters album
Radio X DJ Chris Moyles unofficially announced that a new Foo Fighters album was on the way during his breakfast show on February 7. Moyles unexpectedly made the announcement live on air, after playing the 2011 Foo Fighters single ‘Walk’. “I love that song so much – Foo...
‘Fast X’ trailer: Watch the first glimpse of Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa going full-throttle in the final ‘Fast & Furious Saga’ chapter
The first trailer for Fast X has been released today (February 10). The film is the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious Saga. And, of course, front and centre is Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel). Dom and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path – with death being cheated many a time. However, as the full-throttle trailer for Fast X teases, they will have to confront their most lethal opponent yet – played by Jason Momoa.
‘South Park’ roasts Kanye West’s antisemitism in new episode
South Park has once again roasted Kanye West, this time including the rapper’s recent antisemitism. Kicking off its twenty-sixth season, the irreverent animated comedy aired an episode titled Cupid Ye. The potshot at Kanye comes in the form of Cartman dressed up in distinctive West attire worn during last year’s Alex Jones interview [as per Consequence].
Disturbed’s David Draiman on Sam Smith’s Grammys performance: “It’s taking the pop stars to be rock stars these days”
Disturbed frontman David Draiman has praised Sam Smith for taking it for the “next level” with their Grammys 2023 performance. Smith took to the stage with Kim Petras at the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles, California last Sunday (February 5) for a live airing of the pair’s collaborative single ‘Unholy’.
Watch Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick cover Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have shared a new cover of Miley Cyrus’ latest single ‘Flowers’. The cover forms part of Bacon’s ongoing #GOATsongs series, in which he covers famous tracks while surrounded by his pet goats. For this rendition, however, real goats are replaced by a small animal figurine. “We’re not with the goats, but we thought we’d try a GOAT song anyway,” Sedgwick said in the video.
Lewis Capaldi on new album ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’: “I’m sick of hearing it!”
Speaking to NME on the red carpet of The BRIT Awards 2023, Lewis Capaldi joked that he is sick of hearing his new album. Capaldi’s upcoming record ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ is set to be released in May. When asked by NME what we can expect from it, he quipped: “It’s fucking shit, honestly, don’t even bother with it. I’m fucking sick of hearing it at this stage already, so do not bother getting it. It’s a total piece of flaming shite. That’s all I have to say on it.”
Listen to Two Shell’s surprise new EP ‘Lil Spirits’
Two Shell have released a surprise new EP called ‘Lil Spirits’ – you can listen to it below. The London electronic duo feature in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023. Today (February 10), the group have shared...
Dwayne Johnson reveals “great lengths” he went to surprise Adele at Grammys
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed the “great lengths” he went to in order to surprise Adele at the Grammys. During the ceremony, held on Monday (February 6) at the Crypto Arena in LA, the actor was introduced by host Trevor Noah. Johnson’s appearance at the event had been kept under wraps, and was a specific surprise for Adele – who the actor then greeted.
Paramore: “I hope no young female experiences the shit that I did”
Sixth album ‘This Is Why’, but when NME speaks to the trio, you wouldn’t know it. Sat cross-legged in front of a fireplace in their makeshift home in Los Angeles, they cut relaxed figures: drummer Zac Farro is slouching back in his seat, guitarist Taylor York is cross-legged with both his feet up in his chair, and frontwoman Hayley Williams is sat on the ground wearing glasses.
Beck shares mournful new song ‘Thinking About You’
Beck has shared a new song called ‘Thinking About You’ – you can listen to it below. The stripped-back acoustic ballad finds the Los Angeles singer-songwriter yearning for an absent loved one. “Don’t treat me like a stranger, the other side of love,” he croons at one point, adding that he has “crossed seven oceans“.
Brendan Fraser says he lost Superman role due to “studio politics”
Brendan Fraser has said he missed out on playing Superman due to “studio politics”. The actor, currently nominated for an Oscar for his role in The Whale, revealed he was a contender to play Superman in the early 2000s for a film penned by J.J. Abrams called Superman: Flyby.
‘You’ season four review: can psycho-killer Joe solve this murder in the members’ club?
Don’t be fooled by the fact You‘s fourth season is split in two: the first five episodes arrive today, followed by the second five exactly a month later. The hit psychological thriller series hasn’t suddenly turned into a Breaking Bad-style prestige drama; it’s still schlocky, preposterous and just self-aware enough to get away with it.
Watch Elvis Costello pay tribute to Burt Bacharach at first night of New York residency
Elvis Costello paid tribute to Burt Bacharach at the opening night of his ten-night residency at The Gramercy Theatre earlier this week – check out footage below. The legendary composer passed away of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday (February 8). He was 94 years old.
EarthGang plea for return of hard drives containing new music
EarthGang have appealed for the return of a lost hard drive containing new music. The hard drive was lost in LA last weekend, where the rap duo were attending the Grammys at the Crypto.com Arena. They took to Twitter and later Instagram to make a plea for the drive to...
Hideo Kojima says he would’ve had to rewrite ‘Death Stranding 2’ if Elle Fanning had turned him down
Hideo Kojima says he would’ve had to basically rewrite Death Stranding 2 if Elle Fanning turned down the project. Taking to his Spotify podcast, Brain Structure, the legendary video game director, writer, and producer talked to actor Fanning. During the podcast he explained that he wanted to use “Elle‘s talents and charm to create a character unlike any other”.
