Speaking to NME on the red carpet of The BRIT Awards 2023, Lewis Capaldi joked that he is sick of hearing his new album. Capaldi’s upcoming record ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ is set to be released in May. When asked by NME what we can expect from it, he quipped: “It’s fucking shit, honestly, don’t even bother with it. I’m fucking sick of hearing it at this stage already, so do not bother getting it. It’s a total piece of flaming shite. That’s all I have to say on it.”

13 HOURS AGO