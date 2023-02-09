Open in App
New Jersey State
News 12

Scattered showers possible today; tracking potential Sunday storms

By News 12 Staff,

13 days ago

Today's weather is expected to be mostly quiet, with a few passing rain showers.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists say they are tracking potential coastal storms for Sunday that could bring gusty rain showers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLgDx_0kgyeXIu00

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with some passing showers intermittently throughout the day. More of a nuisance than anything too stormy. Daytime highs around 53 degrees. Overnight lows around 46.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWamx_0kgyeXIu00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures warm into the low-60s for daytime highs. Overnight lows cool to the upper-30s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 47 degrees. Overnight lows cool to low-30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A coastal storm could bring gusty rain showers to the Jersey Shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkVhb_0kgyeXIu00

COMING UP: Mix of sun and clouds for the upcoming week. Temperatures will be mostly in the 50s and could reach 60 by the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwMds_0kgyeXIu00


