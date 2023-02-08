Monroe welcomes new businesses as part of downtown revitalization effort  

There’s something for everyone these days in Monroe.

If you’re hungry, there are two new restaurants to try - J’s Seafood on Route 17M and Saona Kitchen and Bar on Millpond Parkway.

Other businesses, like Beck’s Hardware on Millpond Parkway, make it easy to shop local.

“They have everything you possible need,” said town Council Member Dorey Houle. “We also have the Shoppes at Lake Street. Anything you need to do you can get done here in Monroe.”

The village and town are partnering up to boost business and revitalize the downtown.

J’s Seafood is a mix of southern soul food and Louisiana-style cuisine.

“Growing up on that type of food, it’s always been a great feeling for me,” said J’s Seafood co-owner Joneel Guiden. “Being able to bring it to the community just takes me back to my childhood.”

The Monroe ponds downtown are surrounded by a popular walking trail and the village’s airplane park is nearby for kids.

Officials say whatever brings you to Monroe, they want folks to know it's open for business and ready to help entrepreneurs.

“Finding the right spot, finding the right location, promoting businesses on social media and physically,” said Houle.

If you haven’t been to Monroe in a while, officials say consider taking another look because you might be surprised at what you see.