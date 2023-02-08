Ex-employees of Nick's Pizza protest outside restaurant, claiming wage theft

Former workers at a Rockville Centre pizzeria protested outside the business over alleged wage theft.

The ex-employees of Nick's Pizza claim they never received paychecks while on the job years ago.

Advocates with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON), an organization that aims to improve the lives of day laborers and migrants, say the restaurant owes hundreds of thousands of dollars to its undocumented workers.

According to a release, the state Department of Labor in 2011 ordered the owners of Nick's Pizza to pay $657,000 in interest charges, civil penalties and back wages affecting eight of its former kitchen staff between 2003 and 2009.

The release also states that the pizzeria was charged with wage theft in 2015.

Advocates say after several court decisions ruling in favor of the workers, it's time for the restaurant to comply.

"It's important for the community to know what's going on right here in Rockville Centre, and it's important for the workers to know that they can do this and that workers who have wages owed has the right to do this, and we all need to make sure every worker has their right to be protected and enforced," said NDLON co-executive director Nadia Marin-Lina.

News 12 attempted to go inside the restaurant to ask the owner for a comment, but an employee said the owner was not there and was not answering her messages.