Mercury
Verdict: Jury convicts Pottstown man of third-degree murder in fatal shooting
NORRISTOWN — A jury convicted a Pottstown man of a homicide charge, finding he acted with malice when he fatally shot another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. Gerald Scott Ramos,...
Chesco Man Sought On Attempted Murder Charges, Say Cops
An armed and dangerous man is sought in Chester County, authorities say. Police in Coatesville are looking for 25-year-old Matthew C. Rodgers, a Downingtown resident who is accused of attempted murder, the department said in a statement. Officers were called to the 500 block of East Harmony Street at 3...
sanatogapost.com
Wanted Man Arrested Months After Accident Charges
NORRISTOWN PA – A 24-year-old Maryland man, wanted in Montgomery County for nearly four months on homicide by vehicle and other charges related to an August 2022 crash in Lower Providence Township, has been arrested in Virginia, county District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday (Feb. 10, 2023). Patrick Doran...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
Life sentence for convicted arsonist in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Arson, criminal homicide, and criminal attempted homicide. A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty to those charges this week and will spend life in prison. Christopher Gillie admitted guilt to the charges on Tuesday. Police say he set fire to the home of Phylis and Julius...
glensidelocal.com
Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington
The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
Mercury
Dump truck owner apprehended in fatal crash of pregnant Lansdale woman
NORRISTOWN — Authorities have apprehended the owner of a dump truck who is charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash in Lower Providence that claimed the life of the second driver, a pregnant Lansdale woman. Patrick Hadley Doran, 24, of Gaithersburg, Md., was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Man Sought on Warrant in Lower Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A Pottstown man, accused by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department of engaging in a fight and an assault after his involvement in a motor vehicle accident, is being sought on an arrest warrant issued Tuesday (Feb. 7, 2023). The department offered few details about the...
Delco men charged in shooting of Philly police officer
Two Delaware County men have now been charged in connection with the shooting of Philadelphia police officer Giovanni Maysonet on Wednesday. The five-year veteran officer was shot while he and his partner were conducting a vehicle investigation.
Philadelphia police seeking suspects wanted for murder of man in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives working to solve a murder case involving a 25-year-old man killed on January 17th have released video footage of the suspects wanted in that case. According to poice, on January 1, at approximately 9:29 pm in the 1600 block of Foulkrod Street, an unknown male approached the victim, a 25-year-old male, and fired several shots from a semi-automatic pistol. The victim was struck by the gunfire and died of his injuries. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 and reference case DC The post Philadelphia police seeking suspects wanted for murder of man in Frankford appeared first on Shore News Network.
Business associate arrested in death of missing Royersford mom Jennifer Brown
The investigation began after the suspect reported Jennifer Brown missing, saying she never arrived to get her 8-year-old son off the school bus.
Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops
A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. Investigators said that video...
Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop
A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
20-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting
COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, […]
Philadelphia woman convicted as teen of killing WWII vet exonerated
A Philadelphia woman accused of killing a World War II veteran was exonerated Thursday after spending several years in prison.
fox29.com
Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger
NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
