Pottstown, PA

Daily Voice

Chesco Man Sought On Attempted Murder Charges, Say Cops

An armed and dangerous man is sought in Chester County, authorities say. Police in Coatesville are looking for 25-year-old Matthew C. Rodgers, a Downingtown resident who is accused of attempted murder, the department said in a statement. Officers were called to the 500 block of East Harmony Street at 3...
COATESVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Wanted Man Arrested Months After Accident Charges

NORRISTOWN PA – A 24-year-old Maryland man, wanted in Montgomery County for nearly four months on homicide by vehicle and other charges related to an August 2022 crash in Lower Providence Township, has been arrested in Virginia, county District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday (Feb. 10, 2023). Patrick Doran...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
HOME, PA
glensidelocal.com

Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington

The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Dump truck owner apprehended in fatal crash of pregnant Lansdale woman

NORRISTOWN — Authorities have apprehended the owner of a dump truck who is charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash in Lower Providence that claimed the life of the second driver, a pregnant Lansdale woman. Patrick Hadley Doran, 24, of Gaithersburg, Md., was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals...
LANSDALE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Man Sought on Warrant in Lower Pottsgrove

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A Pottstown man, accused by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department of engaging in a fight and an assault after his involvement in a motor vehicle accident, is being sought on an arrest warrant issued Tuesday (Feb. 7, 2023). The department offered few details about the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police seeking suspects wanted for murder of man in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives working to solve a murder case involving a 25-year-old man killed on January 17th have released video footage of the suspects wanted in that case. According to poice, on January 1, at approximately 9:29 pm in the 1600 block of Foulkrod Street, an unknown male approached the victim, a 25-year-old male, and fired several shots from a semi-automatic pistol. The victim was struck by the gunfire and died of his injuries. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 and reference case DC The post Philadelphia police seeking suspects wanted for murder of man in Frankford appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops

A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop

A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

20-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting

COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
NORRISTOWN, PA

