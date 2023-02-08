Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Related
Sporting News
Is Jakob Poeltl playing tonight? Raptors vs. Jazz time, TV channel and live stream for Friday NBA game
It wasn't as busy of a trade deadline as expected for the Raptors, but they still made a move. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Jakob Poeltl was being traded to Toronto, where he started his NBA career. The trade has now been announced, with the Raptors revealing they have acquired Poeltl from the Spurs in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025.
Sporting News
SN Q&A: Matthew Berry talks new 'Fantasy Life' partnership with Influential, Super Bowl 57 best bets
Matthew Berry is the biggest power player in fantasy sports. Now he's taking his "Fantasy Life" to a whole new level by drafting a new winning team. Berry, who not along ago established an eponymous media company based on his New York Times best-selling book, is now joining forces with Influential, the world's largest influencer marketing company.
Sporting News
Raptors trade rumors: Kevin Durant deal to Suns 'could escalate' O.G. Anunoby's value
A few days ago, it looked like the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant could have a negative impact on the Raptors at the trade deadline. Now, it looks like Durant's situation could benefit the Raptors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news in the early hours of Thursday morning that the Nets...
Sporting News
James Wiseman trade grades: Pistons land former second pick in deal with Warriors, Hawks & Trail Blazers
The Warriors have parted ways with James Wiseman less than three years after selecting him second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Wiseman is being sent to the Pistons in a four-team deal that sends Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, while five second-round draft picks and Kevin Knox go to the Trail Blazers. The Warriors bring back Gary Payton II.
Sporting News
'Fly, Eagles Fly' fight song, explained: How it started, lyrics & more to know about Philadelphia victory anthem
If you've watched an Eagles home game, you've heard it before. After Philadelphia scores a touchdown, the crowd belts out the lyrics of a song in one shared voice: "Fly, Eagles Fly! On the road to victory!" "Fly, Eagles Fly" has become the defining anthem of the team and one...
Sporting News
Eagles Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins explains why Philadelphia sports fans are so intense: 'Philly loves hard'
Brian Dawkins played the first 13 seasons of his Hall of Fame career for the Eagles. A dozen years after the safety played his final season for the Broncos and five years since he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 52 as their executive of football operations for player development, he remains one of Philadelphia's greatest sports legends.
Sporting News
Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained
You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
Sporting News
Super Bowl 57: Best Same Game Parlay picks and player props for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Super Bowl 57 is set to get underway on Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX) in Glendale, as the AFC champion Chiefs and NFC champion Eagles will face off at State Farm Stadium. This Super Bowl has the making of an instant classic, and with so many high-profile stars in action, there are a lot of interesting prop bets and potential same-game parlays in which bettors can invest.
Comments / 0