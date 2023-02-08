ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sporting News

Is Jakob Poeltl playing tonight? Raptors vs. Jazz time, TV channel and live stream for Friday NBA game

It wasn't as busy of a trade deadline as expected for the Raptors, but they still made a move. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Jakob Poeltl was being traded to Toronto, where he started his NBA career. The trade has now been announced, with the Raptors revealing they have acquired Poeltl from the Spurs in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Sporting News

James Wiseman trade grades: Pistons land former second pick in deal with Warriors, Hawks & Trail Blazers

The Warriors have parted ways with James Wiseman less than three years after selecting him second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Wiseman is being sent to the Pistons in a four-team deal that sends Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, while five second-round draft picks and Kevin Knox go to the Trail Blazers. The Warriors bring back Gary Payton II.
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

Eagles Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins explains why Philadelphia sports fans are so intense: 'Philly loves hard'

Brian Dawkins played the first 13 seasons of his Hall of Fame career for the Eagles. A dozen years after the safety played his final season for the Broncos and five years since he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 52 as their executive of football operations for player development, he remains one of Philadelphia's greatest sports legends.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained

You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
Sporting News

Super Bowl 57: Best Same Game Parlay picks and player props for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Super Bowl 57 is set to get underway on Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX) in Glendale, as the AFC champion Chiefs and NFC champion Eagles will face off at State Farm Stadium. This Super Bowl has the making of an instant classic, and with so many high-profile stars in action, there are a lot of interesting prop bets and potential same-game parlays in which bettors can invest.
KANSAS CITY, MO

