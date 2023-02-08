Read full article on original website
What Investors Need to Know About ‘Staking,' the Passive Income Opportunity at the Center of Crypto's Latest Regulation Scare
Not six months ago, ether led a recovery in cryptocurrency prices ahead of a big tech upgrade that would make something called "staking" available to crypto investors. Most people have hardly wrapped their heads around the concept, but now, the price of ether is falling amid mounting fears that the Securities and Exchange Commission could crack down on it.
The ChatGPT AI Hype Cycle Is Peaking, But Even Tech Skeptics Don't Expect a Bust
OpenAI's ChatGPT, with new funding from Microsoft, has grown to over one million users faster than many of dominant tech companies, apps and platforms of the past decade. Unlike the metaverse concept, which had a hype cycle based on an idea still nebulous to many, generative AI as tech's next big thing is being built on top of decades of existing machine learning already embedded in business processes.
Liquor Before Beer: Spirits Beat Brews in New Market Data
Producers of spirits have new bragging rights in the age-old whiskey vs. beer barroom debate. New figures show that spirits surpassed beer for U.S. market-share supremacy, based on supplier revenues, a spirit industry group announced Thursday. The rise to the top for spirit-makers was fueled in part by the resurgent...
The Costco Customer Is Younger and Richer Than Ever—Here's Why
Costco CFO Richard Galanti loves talking about that hot dog. And it makes sense: $1.50 for a hot dog and a 20oz soda is a great deal and an even better sound bite. CNBC Make It has covered it many, many times. However, the headlines don't totally reflect a demographic...
Google Employees Criticize CEO Sundar Pichai for ‘Rushed, Botched' Announcement of GPT Competitor Bard
Google employees took to Memegen this week, filling the message repository with criticisms of company leadership over the Bard announcement. Memes described the effort as "rushed, botched" and "comically short sighted." Alphabet shares dropped more than 9% this week amid Google's attempt to compete with Microsoft's ChatGPT integration. Google employees...
Cramer's Week Ahead: There Are Plenty of High-Quality Stocks to Buy
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. In addition to corporate earning reports, he said that he’s keeping an eye out for the January consumer price index report on Tuesday. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Triton International Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Triton International Ltd: "I'm going to have to say, let's take a pass on that one." Baxter International Inc: "I'd rather see you...
Elon Musk's Neuralink Is Under Investigation for Possible Unsafe Transport of Contaminated Hardware
Elon Musk's Neuralink is being investigated by regulators for allegedly packaging and transporting contaminated hardware in an unsafe manner. An animal-welfare group said it obtained public records that suggest Neuralink may have mishandled devices carrying infectious pathogens that posed risks to human health in 2019. A Department of Transportation spokesperson...
Pre-Tax Vs. Roth 401(K): Deciding Which to Use for Retirement Is Trickier Than You Think
The choice between pre-tax and Roth 401(k) contributions may be trickier than you expect, financial experts say. While pre-tax 401(k) deposits offer an upfront tax break, the funds grow tax-deferred, meaning you'll owe levies upon withdrawal. By contrast, Roth 401(k) contributions happen after taxes, but your future earnings grow tax-free.
Why Passkeys From Apple, Google, Microsoft May Soon Replace Your Passwords
As the security of passwords continues to be threatened by hackers and phishing attempts, the use of passkeys is continuing to rise. Passkeys provide more security and are close to phishing resistant, according to internet security experts. Apple, Google and Microsoft are just some of the technology companies pushing more...
Kelly Evans: The Long, Long Wait for Recession
In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...
