Crane tips over into Brighton construction site

A crane tipped over into a Brighton construction site Wednesday afternoon.

The construction site is located at the intersection of Jordan and Corey Roads.

Boston 25 News cameras captured the tipped yellow crane protruding into the under-construction building.

The site appears to be an apartment complex.

Northeast Framing provided Boston 25 News with the following statement:

“ There was an incident today at the construction site at 249 Corey Road in Brighton. The superintendent reported no injuries. Safety is the top priority for our team, and we are working with OSHA to determine the cause .”

