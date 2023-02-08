ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Crane tips over into Brighton construction site

By Bryan Lambert
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpJtF_0kgyXjGV00

A crane tipped over into a Brighton construction site Wednesday afternoon.

The construction site is located at the intersection of Jordan and Corey Roads.

Boston 25 News cameras captured the tipped yellow crane protruding into the under-construction building.

The site appears to be an apartment complex.

Northeast Framing provided Boston 25 News with the following statement:

There was an incident today at the construction site at 249 Corey Road in Brighton. The superintendent reported no injuries. Safety is the top priority for our team, and we are working with OSHA to determine the cause .”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universalhub.com

Temporary addition to the Boston skyline

Adam Castiglioni was walking down State Street this morning when he looked up and saw a gigantic ship in Boston Harbor. It was the Iberica Knutsen, a Norwegian LNG tanker that had probably pumped out a huge load of LNG along Chelsea Creek and was now heading back across the Atlantic to pick up some more.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
148K+
Followers
156K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy