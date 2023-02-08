ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama

Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Why Alabama’s Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator

Alabama football coach Nick Saban seems to believe that new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees can help the Crimson Tide thrive without a star quarterback. Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees to be the Alabama offensive coordinator for the 2023 college football season, following the departure of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Saban was impressed with how the former Notre Dame OC was able to tweak the Fighting Irish offense, depending on which player was under center, according to ESPN.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Notre Dame hiring former NFL linebacker from Alabama’s staff

Notre Dame is expected to hire Alabama analyst Max Bullough to its staff, On3Sports reported Saturday. Bullough, a former NFL linebacker, had been a graduate assistant for Alabama from 2020-22. His name was added earlier this week to Alabama’s list of analysts, indicating a promotion, but was removed by Saturday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
NBC Miami

Kelly Clarkson Makes History as First Female Host of NFL Honors

The 12th annual NFL Hall of Fame class will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 on NBC, Peacock and the NFL Network. Kelly Clarkson, the songstress and Emmy-winning daytime talk show host, will be the first woman ever to host the award show. In an interview with "Access Hollywood" last month, the North Texas native revealed she initially wasn't sure about taking the gig.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Miami

Patrick Mahomes Captures NFL MVP Award, Joins Rare Company as Two-Time Winner

Mahomes captures NFL MVP, joins rare company as two-time winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2022 NFL MVP. Mahomes was announced as the MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony in Phoenix on Thursday night. He was a near-unanimous selection, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes and 490 points. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts finished second with 193 points.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Miami

Potential Candidates for Stacked 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

Potential candidates for stacked 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is an exclusive club for the game’s elite players, coaches, executives and contributors. A number of people are inducted every year, with some classes obviously looking...
NBC Miami

Here's a List of Every Award Winner From the NFL Honors

Here's a list of every award winner from the NFL Honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Honors ceremony was held in Phoenix on Thursday night as the end-of-season awards were handed out. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the biggest award of the night, easily...
atozsports.com

Report: Nick Saban interviewed former Vols coach for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban recently hired Tommy Rees away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to replace Bill O’Brien as Bama’s offensive coordinator. The hiring of Rees signals that Alabama is prepared to move to a more old-school-looking offense that revolves around the running game and utilizes multiple tight ends (basically what Georgia does offensively).
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy