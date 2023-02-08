Read full article on original website
Related
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Give DeVonta Smith His Due as Wide Receiver Continues to Silence Critics: All Things CW
Former Alabama standout and Heisman Trophy winner on verge of joining an elite club should the Eagles win Super Bowl LVII
These Super Bowl LVII players are from Georgia
These NFL players are from the Peach State and they will be on your big screen this Sunday during Super Bowl LVII. Check your knowledge here.
Ex-Ole Miss Receiver AJ Brown has Highest Over/Under Props for Super Bowl LVII
Former Ole Miss Rebels receiver AJ Brown is currently the betting favorite to be the leading wideout of Super Bowl LVII.
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama
Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
RUMOR: Why Alabama’s Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator
Alabama football coach Nick Saban seems to believe that new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees can help the Crimson Tide thrive without a star quarterback. Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees to be the Alabama offensive coordinator for the 2023 college football season, following the departure of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Saban was impressed with how the former Notre Dame OC was able to tweak the Fighting Irish offense, depending on which player was under center, according to ESPN.
Notre Dame hiring former NFL linebacker from Alabama’s staff
Notre Dame is expected to hire Alabama analyst Max Bullough to its staff, On3Sports reported Saturday. Bullough, a former NFL linebacker, had been a graduate assistant for Alabama from 2020-22. His name was added earlier this week to Alabama’s list of analysts, indicating a promotion, but was removed by Saturday.
Ex-Ole Miss Receiver AJ Brown Gives Thanks to Alma Mater Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown showed his alma mater some love ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
ESPN's 2-round NFL mock draft includes 5 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 4 - DL Jalen Carter. All-American defensive lineman Jalen Carter is first off the board for Georgia as the No. 4 overall pick by the Chicago Bears following a trade down from the No. 1 pick. “The Bears traded back in this scenario but still are in position to...
NBC Miami
Kelly Clarkson Makes History as First Female Host of NFL Honors
The 12th annual NFL Hall of Fame class will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 on NBC, Peacock and the NFL Network. Kelly Clarkson, the songstress and Emmy-winning daytime talk show host, will be the first woman ever to host the award show. In an interview with "Access Hollywood" last month, the North Texas native revealed she initially wasn't sure about taking the gig.
NBC Miami
Once Upon a Time, Chiefs' Star Mahomes Picked the Eagles to Win the Super Bowl
Yes, Mahomes once picked Eagles to win the Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are facing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, and it's safe to say the generationally-talented quarterback is picking his own team to beat the Eagles. But once upon...
NBC Miami
Patrick Mahomes Captures NFL MVP Award, Joins Rare Company as Two-Time Winner
Mahomes captures NFL MVP, joins rare company as two-time winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2022 NFL MVP. Mahomes was announced as the MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony in Phoenix on Thursday night. He was a near-unanimous selection, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes and 490 points. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts finished second with 193 points.
NBC Miami
Potential Candidates for Stacked 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class
Potential candidates for stacked 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is an exclusive club for the game’s elite players, coaches, executives and contributors. A number of people are inducted every year, with some classes obviously looking...
NBC Miami
Here's a List of Every Award Winner From the NFL Honors
Here's a list of every award winner from the NFL Honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Honors ceremony was held in Phoenix on Thursday night as the end-of-season awards were handed out. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the biggest award of the night, easily...
Tracking Alabama Crimson Tide Players in Super Bowl LVII: Bama in the NFL
Four former Crimson Tide players still have a chance to win a Super Bowl ring this season, and they're all on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Report: Former Saints assistant Dan Roushar to be named Tulane OL coach
As the coaching staff for the New Orleans Saints continues to shape up, former assistant coach Dan Roushar has found a new local home in the college ranks. As first reported by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, the Tulane Green Wave is finalizing a deal to hire Roushar as their offensive line coach.
atozsports.com
Report: Nick Saban interviewed former Vols coach for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban recently hired Tommy Rees away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to replace Bill O’Brien as Bama’s offensive coordinator. The hiring of Rees signals that Alabama is prepared to move to a more old-school-looking offense that revolves around the running game and utilizes multiple tight ends (basically what Georgia does offensively).
Derick Hall will be back on the Plains to watch Auburn basketball take on Alabama.
Does anyone love Auburn more than Derick Hall?
Comments / 0