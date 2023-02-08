ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
NBC Chicago

Robbie Gould Does Not Want to Kick for the Bears Amid Free Agency

Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Twitter Hilariously Reacts to Jimmy Fallon Super Bowl 57 Hashtag Challenge

We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII and fans around the world are getting excited to catch the action … or not. Jimmy Fallon, star of NBC’s The Tonight Show, asked Twitter a simple, fun question that got twisted into various directions. “It's Hashtags time! In...
NBC Chicago

What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?

What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Brett Favre Sues Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, Auditor for Defamation

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors

Damar Hamlin just reunited with the people who helped save his life. More than a month after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, those who treated him—including Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical and training staff who helped the safety on the field, as well as staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he received care following the incident—were recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors event Feb. 9. Hamlin himself then joined them in a surprise appearance, where he reflected on his experience.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Ryan Leaf Pinpoints Underrated Part of Justin Fields' Year 2 Success

PHOENIX -- Ryan Leaf knows the pressure that comes with being drafted as the savior of a franchise. He also understands how quickly things can go off track if you don't have the full support of the organization that drafted you. By support, Leaf means consistency around you and the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy