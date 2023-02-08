ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Trades Impact NBA Playoffs

How Westbrook-DLo blockbuster impacts West playoff race originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The second blockbuster of trade deadline season went down Wednesday night in a three-team deal between the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz. The Lakers, one day after losing an emotional game to the Oklahoma...
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Named 2023 NBA All-Star Injury Replacement After Snub

Fox named NBA All-Star injury replacement after initial snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. After initially being snubbed, the Kings guard has been named an All-Star injury reserve replacement for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, along with Minnesota Timberwolves phenom Anthony Edwards and Toronto Raptors big man Pascal Siakam.
Kelly Clarkson Makes History as First Female Host of NFL Honors

The 12th annual NFL Hall of Fame class will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 on NBC, Peacock and the NFL Network. Kelly Clarkson, the songstress and Emmy-winning daytime talk show host, will be the first woman ever to host the award show. In an interview with "Access Hollywood" last month, the North Texas native revealed she initially wasn't sure about taking the gig.
2023 NBA Finals, Conference Odds Following Trade Deadline

2023 NBA Finals, conference odds following trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A chaotic 2023 NBA trade deadline has seen movement in which teams are expected to win it all come June. Kevin Durant’s blockbuster move to the Phoenix Suns has dramatically increased their odds, while the Brooklyn...
Potential Candidates for Stacked 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

Potential candidates for stacked 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is an exclusive club for the game’s elite players, coaches, executives and contributors. A number of people are inducted every year, with some classes obviously looking...
What a 54-Year-Old Racist Letter Tells Us About Bill Russell and Boston

Tomase: What a racist 1969 letter tells us about Bill Russell and Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The unsigned letter arrived in all caps with no return address, the writer precisely penning each line with the aid of a ruler, like the nuns used to teach. It's postmarked Feb. 3, 1969, and is affixed with a stamp commemorating the 1968 World's Fair in San Antonio.
Here's a List of Every Award Winner From the NFL Honors

Here's a list of every award winner from the NFL Honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Honors ceremony was held in Phoenix on Thursday night as the end-of-season awards were handed out. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the biggest award of the night, easily...
What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?

What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
Patrick Mahomes Captures NFL MVP Award, Joins Rare Company as Two-Time Winner

Mahomes captures NFL MVP, joins rare company as two-time winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2022 NFL MVP. Mahomes was announced as the MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony in Phoenix on Thursday night. He was a near-unanimous selection, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes and 490 points. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts finished second with 193 points.
