ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fulham hold on to beat Sunderland to set up FA Cup clash with Leeds

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbEbM_0kgyFIPk00

Marco Silva watched Fulham secure an FA Cup fifth-round clash with Leeds from the comfort of the stands as Sunderland’ s hopes of a 1973 reunion went up in smoke.

Harry Wilson’s early strike and second-half goals from substitute Andreas Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa earned the Londoners a 3-2 fourth-round replay victory at the Stadium of Light, when their boss was forced to take a seat among a crowd of 29,651 as he served a touchline ban.

Their reward is a home clash with Leeds, who parted company with head coach Jesse Marsch on Monday.

For Sky Bet Championship Sunderland, who dragged themselves back into it at 2-1 courtesy of Jack Clarke’s curled effort and 3-2 through substitute Jewison Bennette, the dream of a reunion with the club they famously beat in the 1973 final evaporated despite a concerted fightback.

A youthful line-up – nine of Tony Mowbray’s starting XI were aged 23 or under with 15-year-old Chris Rigg once again among the substitutes – fell behind with eight minutes gone when Carlos Vinicius did well to hold off his marker and lay the ball back to Wilson, who stabbed into the bottom corner with the outside of his left foot.

The combination of Tom Cairney , Wilson and the dangerous Manor Solomon repeatedly stretched the Black Cats, who struggled to break out of their own half despite the best efforts of the lively Amad Diallo and Abdoullah Ba.

Wilson might have doubled his tally with 25 minutes gone after picking off Patrick Roberts’ ill-judged cross-field pass to Aji Alese and racing in on goal, although goalkeeper Anthony Patterson easily claimed his weak attempt, and the Wales international narrowly missed the target after being played in by Cairney minutes later.

The home side forced their way into the game in the latter stages of the half with Clarke seeing a deflected effort hacked away before Amad’s dipping thunderbolt caused goalkeeper Marek Rodak all kinds of problems.

Sunderland returned after the break still very much in the tie, although their task was not made any easier by Silva’s introduction of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Pereira before play resumed.

Pereira almost made a swift impact when he broke from deep inside his own half and combined with Solomon and Wilson to set up Cairney to fire just wide.

The Black Cats replied in kind, Dan Neil curling just past the post from the edge of the box before Rodak had to turn away Roberts’ strike, and it took a goal-line clearance by Shane Duffy to deny Amad a 57th-minute equaliser.

However, they fell further behind within two minutes when former Newcastle striker Mitrovic pulled the ball back for Pereira to fire home from close range.

Clarke gave the hosts hope when he dispatched a curling 77th-minute shot into Rodak’s top corner, but Kurzawa restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage within five minutes and although substitute Bennette reduced the deficit once again as the game entered stoppage time, there was no way back.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Keith Hackett calls for VAR official Lee Mason to be sacked following error

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has called for VAR official Lee Mason to be sacked after he failed to rule out a goal which dented Arsenal’s title challenge.The PA news agency understands Mason did not fully investigate an offside decision against Brentford’s Christian Norgaard during the build-up to Ivan Toney’s leveller during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.Hackett’s call to Professional Game Match Officials Limited chief Howard Webb comes amid fresh controversy surrounding the implementation of VAR with Chelsea and Brighton also aggrieved at controversial decisions which went against them.Howard Webb is now...
The Independent

Southampton sack Nathan Jones after defeat against 10-man Wolves

Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones with the club entrenched in a desperate fight for Premier League survival.Jones’ departure was announced on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Wolves left the Saints at the foot of the table four points adrift of safety.A statement on the club’s official website said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones.#SaintsFC has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones.— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 12, 2023“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.“First-team lead coach...
The Independent

Sean Dyche hopes Everton carry hope from Arsenal win into Merseyside derby

Everton’s win over Premier League leaders Arsenal restored some belief in the squad and manager Sean Dyche hopes to be able to carry that into Monday’s Merseyside derby.The Toffees’ only victory at Anfield since 1999 came behind closed doors in February 2021 during Covid-19 restrictions and they have just two wins in 22 matches against their near-neighbours.But the immediate results Dyche’s approach brought have strengthened his hand in terms of helping players buy into his methodology.However, he is experienced enough to know that is only the beginning.“There is plenty of belief in what we do. It is actually taking action...
The Independent

Ivan Toney’s controversial equaliser at Arsenal not fully checked by VAR

Ivan Toney’s controversial equaliser in Brentford’s draw at Arsenal was not fully investigated by the video assistant referee, the PA news agency understands.The Bees left the Emirates Stadium with a 1-1 draw after Toney headed in from close range to cancel out Leandro Trossard’s opener for the Premier League leaders.The two dropped points could prove costly for the Gunners as they look to keep reigning champions and nearest challengers Manchester City at bay – with Pep Guardiola’s side the visitors to the Emirates on Wednesday night.VAR checks but it standsWe are back level again 💪 https://t.co/B748F1R1ip— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February...
The Independent

Is Man City vs Aston Villa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City host Aston Villa in the Premier League today - as Pep Guardiola’s side return to action on the pitch following a week of huge news off it.The Premier League champions have been referred to an independent commission after being hit with an unprecedented list of over 100 alleged breaches of financial rules.Guardiola was in a defiant mood as he addressed the allegations on Friday and insisted: “I am fully convinced that we will be innocent”.The manager also said his players would not be distracted by the events of the past week, but with problems on the pitch...
The Independent

Southampton sack Nathan Jones after just eight Premier League games in charge

Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones after just eight Premier League matches in charge and with the club bottom of the table.The move comes less than 24 hours after Saints lost 2-1 at home to 10-man Wolves.A statement on the club’s official website said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones.“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.“First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”Jones replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl in November and signed a three-and-a-half year...
The Independent

Ian Rush believes ‘top manager’ Jurgen Klopp is right man to rebuild Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Ian Rush believes Jurgen Klopp has to be trusted to rebuild a squad which is approaching the end of its natural life cycle.Performances have dropped off significantly since last season’s quadruple-chasing efforts saw the side finish with two trophies.But the exit from both those domestic cups this term, plus falling well off the pace in the race for the top four – combined with some lengthy injuries – have highlighted the cracks which have appeared in an ageing squad.One thing I am certain of is we have a great manager in Jurgen Klopp.Ian RushThe last four matches...
The Independent

Gary O’Neil believes Bournemouth are good enough to survive in top flight

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil is confident his squad is strong enough to avoid relegation.The Cherries were one of the most active Premier League clubs in January, with six new players brought in, and they followed up a spirited showing at Brighton last weekend with a battling 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle on Saturday.While the point failed to move them out of the bottom three, O’Neil is delighted with the group at his disposal and positive about the future, with the likes of Lloyd Kelly, Illia Zabarnyi, Lewis Cook and David Brooks close to full fitness.“It has been tough for...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Manchester United travel to Leeds United in the second half of this week’s Premier League double header.Despite not having a manager following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, Leeds took a two-goal lead at Old Trafford on Wednesday.However, goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho salvaged a point for Erik ten Hag’s side, although the manager accepted two were dropped in the title race.Leeds have been frustrated in their search for a new manager this week and are just a point above the relegation zone ahead of their return to Old Trafford.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Manchester United...
The Independent

Johnny Sexton says camaraderie and work ethic key to stunning Ireland success

Johnny Sexton believes the togetherness fostered by head coach Andy Farrell is Ireland’s greatest strength following another landmark result.The world’s top-ranked team took a significant step towards the Guinness Six Nations title with Saturday’s thrilling 32-19 success over reigning Grand Slam champions France in Dublin.Ireland have now beaten each of rugby’s leading countries during Farrell’s tenure and registered a record 13 consecutive Test victories on home soil.Well that was special! 🫶#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/XUZRDt9Pe6— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 11, 2023Captain Sexton feels a strong spirit is the Irish camp’s prime asset and credits the blend of work ethic and camaraderie...
The Independent

Bit gimmicky – Ollie Robinson no pink ball fan as England seek to end dismal run

England are aiming to end their losing habit in day/night Tests against New Zealand this week, but seamer Ollie Robinson has given a thumbs down to “gimmicky” pink ball cricket.The tourists arrived in the coastal city of Mount Maunganui on Sunday, greeted by heavy wind and rain brought in by Cyclone Gabrielle and against a backdrop of safety warnings from the national weather agencies.How badly the region will be impacted is likely to be determined over the next 24 hours but, while the England management keep a close eye on the forecasts, the players are preparing for the series opener...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy