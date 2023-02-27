Open in App
Texas State
XFL power rankings: There is a new No. 1 after Week 2

By Jason Burgos,

7 days ago

Our XFL power rankings will be your one-stop shop each week to find out what is the pecking order among the eight teams in the late winter-early spring professional football league.

After three years away, a bankruptcy filing, and then the league being sold to Hollywood superstar and WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 2021, the XFL will return to the field with an opening weekend featuring their first set of four games on Feb. 18 and 19. The season will span 10 weeks before the 2023 XFL playoffs kick off at the end of April.

With this season’s draft and training camp in Texas out of the way, let’s take a look at the XFL power rankings heading into Week 1 of the 2023 Xtreme Football League season.

8. Orlando Guardians (LW: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYgJl_0kguxpAj00
Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Guardians were in the final spot in the first XFL power rankings because the early reviews on their roster and coaching staff, led by Terrell Buckley, weren’t strong. It seems those opinions were on point as the team had another difficult showing in Week 2.

In their second game, Orlando got off to a quick start with a TD through the air, however, that’s where the positivity ended. As the team was held down by San Antonio for the rest of the game and often shot themselves in the foot with an ugly 13 penalties on the day.

7. Las Vegas Vipers (LW: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERSa6_0kguxpAj00
Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Vipers have an interesting upside considering the unique group of defensive minds they have to lead the team. First-time head coach and Hall-of-Famer Rod Woodson is one of the marquee names in this latest version of the XFL, and he will get the help of USFL coaching veteran and two-time Pro Bowler Chris Dishman as his defensive coordinator.

After giving up two pick-sixes to start the season, the Vipers struggled again in Week 2 during a rain-logged battle against the defenders. Both teams looked sloppy at times, however, Vegas was only able to manage six points and fell into a last-place tie with the Sea Dragons in the North Division.

6. San Antonio Brahmas (LW: 7)

The XFL squad with the league boss’ nickname is the team from San Antonio. The Brahmas also have a former Pittsburgh Steelers legend in Hines Ward leading them, but unlike other first-time head coaches, Ward has a pair of coordinators that have a unique leg up on their contemporaries.

The Brahmas began the season with an L to a super-solid Battlehawks squad but got back on the right track in Week 2 with a matchup against a struggling Orlando team. After a bumpy beginning to the matchup, San Antonio was able to build momentum behind Jack Coan’s three TD pass day and run away with a dominant 30-12 victory.

5. Seattle Sea Dragons (LW: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEi4y_0kguxpAj00
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Dragons landed a high spot in the first set of XFL power rankings due to the unique connections and experience of their top front office figure and the coaching staff. Sea Dragons Director of Player Personnel Randy Mueller, former New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Haslett, established NFL OC June Jones, and DC Ron Zook have worked together at various levels. Including Mueller and Haslett in the XFL in 2020.

While the team has shown serious upside so far this season, for a second straight week Seattle failed late and suffered a bitter defeat. Despite an early 12-0 lead and a strong outing from QB Ben DiNucci, which included a late drive to take the lead, the Sea Dragons’ defense was the problem this week as they gave up the game late to the Battlehawks.

4. D.C. Defenders (LW: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNPAY_0kguxpAj00
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The DC Defenders have a major upside due to the successful relationship of head coach Reggie Barlow and offense coordinator Fred Kaiss, who have done well together in every stop they have joined each other at. Furthermore, expect this to be a top-rushing unit in 2023 because that is what these two coaches have specialized at in the past.

In Week 2 they were able to outwork the Vegas Vipers in an ugly game affected by the weather. Despite both teams playing sloppily at times, the Defenders superior talent won the day and game.

3. St. Louis Battlehawks (LW: 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REPw7_0kguxpAj00
Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Orlando, the St. Louis Battlehawks also have an inexperienced coaching staff, however, former New York Jets tight end Anthony Becht received strong reviews on his performance early on. Plus, the team has a five-year NFL veteran QB in AJ McCarron and several talented receivers on the roster.

That has shown early in the season as the team moved to 2-0 in Week 2 with a come-from-behind win. They were down 12-0 early and roared back with a 17-0 run. After giving up the lead in the fourth, McCarron showed his elite talents and drove the team down the field to set up a game-winning field goal. St. Louis is a team to watch out for in the XFL.

2. Arlington Renegades (LW: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCBss_0kguxpAj00
Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma University coaching Bob Stoops is a big part of the reason why the Arlington Renegades started at the top spot of this season’s first XFL power rankings. He seemingly learned from his failings in XFL 2020 and filled out his staff this time with better fits, including former St. Louis Battlehawks head coach Jonathan Hayes.

After a destructive start to the season, Stoops’ crew was pushed around by the dominant defense of the Roughnecks. The Renegades were held to just 14 on the day in Week 2 and bounced from the top spot in this week’s rankings.

1. Houston Roughnecks (LW: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HL9PT_0kguxpAj00
Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Roughnecks have the most notable veteran head coach in Wade Phillips leading the team in 2023. That means there is reason to expect, at the very least, for the defensive guru to mold Houston into being one of the better defensive units in the XFL power rankings.

That continued for a second straight week to open the season as the Houston defense dominated in the marquee game of the week against the former top team in our rankings, the Renegades. Phillips’ unit held Arlington to just 14 points and quarterback Brandon Silvers starred with a strong two-touchdown effort on the day. The Roughnecks are an absolute force to be reckoned with.

