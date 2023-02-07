Read full article on original website
State Street Corporation (STT) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Clearwater Paper (CLW)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On David Dreman - 2/12/2023
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. EQUINOR ASA (ADR) (EQNR) is a large-cap value stock...
Why PetMed Express Was a Dog of a Stock This Week
While animal healthcare specialist PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) advertises itself as "your trusted pet expert," the stock market wasn't trusting it as a solid investment this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's shares fell by 13% for the week, largely due to its lackluster quarterly results.
Ault Global Holdings Updates Holdings in Verb Technology (VERB)
Fintel reports that Ault Global Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.52MM shares of Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB). This represents 4.69% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 6, 2022 they reported 5.33MM shares and 5.27% of the company, an increase...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:. Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE: This insurance and reinsurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days. Everest Re Group, Ltd....
Top AI Stocks To Buy Now? 3 In Focus
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way businesses operate and drive growth. It is a branch of computer science that deals with creating intelligent machines that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence such as speech recognition, visual perception, decision-making, and language translation. AI has been making significant progress in recent years, due in part to advances in machine learning and data processing, and is poised to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail.
3 Hot Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now
There are always undervalued companies on the stock market, but there are even more opportunities today than a year or two ago. Not only are price-to-earnings multiples low for many companies, but growth opportunities aren't being appreciated either. Three companies that I think are cheap based on their long-term potential...
Why Stewart Information Stock Fell 11.4% This Week
Stewart Information Services (NYSE: STC) had a bumpy ride this week as its stock price fell 11.4% from last Friday's close through 11:40 a.m. ET today, Feb. 10, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is currently trading at about $45.65 per share, up about 6.7% year to date as of Feb. 10 at 11:40 a.m. ET.
Why Proto Labs Stock Rocketed 26% Today
Shares of for-hire 3D printing company Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) exploded higher in Friday trading, soaring 26.1% through 11:30 a.m. ET after the company beat earnings estimates this morning. Analysts had only expected Proto Labs to report a $0.21 per share adjusted profit on sales of $109.8 million for Q4...
Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the...
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SONO, WDAY, CYRX
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total of 11,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Helion Venture Partners Cuts Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)
Fintel reports that Helion Venture Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of PubMatic, Inc. Class A (PUBM). This represents 1.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.41MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease...
Rubric Capital Management Cuts Stake in Golar LNG (GLNG)
Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.35MM shares of Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG). This represents 5.91% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.80MM shares and 6.19% of the company, a decrease in...
Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Declares $0.12 Dividend
Shore Bancshares said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current share...
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Autodesk
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 26 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) was held by 7 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Rent-A-Center (RCII) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.36), with the stock changing hands as low as $26.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
York Water (YORW) Declares $0.20 Dividend
York Water said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
RWWM Increases Position in Daily Journal (DJCO)
Fintel reports that RWWM has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). This represents 21.67% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.25MM shares and 18.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.46% and an increase in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
