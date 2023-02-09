Happy Birthday: 105 years of living

Lela Schultz celebrated a long, rich life filled with family and friends as she turned 105 years old on February 1 with the help of everyone at Lakeview Senior Living.

Born in Rathdrum, Idaho, Lela grew up in the woods as her father worked in a logging camp. When she reached high school, she moved into town because the logging camp was too far away to walk or ride. While in high school, she worked for a local funeral home. “It’s where I prettied people up before they went on to meet their Maker,” she says. She enjoyed that job and it began a lifelong interest in fashion, hairstyles, and makeup.

Lela was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years and loved the gowns and glamour that went along with the organization.

“Lela has a wicked sense of humor,” said Joy Wilson, Community Relations Director of Lakeview Senior Living. “It’s an honor to serve her here. She has so many friends here and she is the life of every party – even at 105!”

Throughout her working life, Lela was a switchboard operator, an Army secretary in Okinawa, Japan, and a restaurant owner in Spirit Lake, Idaho. She was a savvy business person; not only did she make the best rib eye steak in Northern Idaho, but she also bought a doughnut machine and put it in the front window. Folks would see the doughnut machine at work, walk in and then order doughnuts. Pretty soon, Lela had a morning breakfast rush in addition to her dinner service and the restaurant flourished. This business kept her active. So did her varied creative endeavors of playing the fiddle in local establishments, throwing pots and creating ceramics, and painting.

She would dig for old bottles in the old dumping grounds of Spirit Lake. The dump grounds were so remote that not even the mayor of Spirit Lake knew where it was located. And Lela wasn’t telling. She and her best friend collected hundreds of antique bottles and sold them at yard sales in the summer. The bottle money fulfilled her love of travel and fun vacations.

“I have lived this long because I love to dance and be active,” said Lela. “I think good genes and not drinking too much also help.” Lela moved to the Oregon Coast with her son, Richard, and daughter-in-law, Marilyn. She has two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. Lela moved to Lakeview Senior Living in 2014.

Lakeview Senior Center is located at 2690 NE Yacht Avenue in Lincoln City. For more information, call 541-921-8923.