Funeral arrangements announced for fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski

Funeral arrangements for fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski have been announced.

Sluganski’s family will receive friends at John F. Slater Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 12 from noon to 8 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 13 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A private funeral Mass will be held for Sluganski at St. Albert the Great, Blessed Trinity Parish on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at noon.

The procession is expected to impact traffic in the area.

According to a traffic advisory, a large contingent of officers and police vehicles will come into the South Hills starting around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The procession route from the funeral home to the cemetery will go through McKeesport, starting on Brownsville Road. The procession will continue on to Route 51 South to Lebanon Church Road and across the Mansfield Bridge. The procession will then make a left onto W 5th into McKeesport and make a right onto Walnut, a left on Eden Park Boulevard and a left onto E 5th.

The procession will return from McKeesport the same way and continue down Lebanon Church Road to Jefferson Memorial Cemetery.

Road closures and significant delays are expected between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday. Those needing to travel the above roads during those times should take an alternate route.

