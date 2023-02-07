ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ark Hosts the 36th Annual Storytelling Festival

For 36 years, The Ark has brought storytelling to the Ann Arbor area. This year, the 36th Annual Storytelling Festival has expanded to feature three nights of entertainment through the art of storytelling. With evening shows on Friday and Saturday and a Sunday matinee, the event offers options to appeal...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Local Au Pair is a Finalist for the Cultural Care’s 2023 Au Pair of the Year Contest

Meet Maria. According to her employer, Kristen Gittins, Maria truly is one most giving and humble people you could hope to meet. She is also a finalist in the Cultural Care’s 2023 Au Pair of the Year Contest. The Gittins family would like to tell the Ann Arbor area a bit more about Maria and why she would be a truly deserving recipient of the award.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13 Ways to Enjoy Self-Love on Valentine’s Day

Whether or not you have a partner on Valentine’s Day, learning to love and care for yourself is paramount to comfort another. To help, we came up with a list of ways to enjoy some self-love on Valentine’s Day that could easily be shared with others—many with local connections.
ANN ARBOR, MI

