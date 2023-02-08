Read full article on original website
Related
Got an iPad? Apple just gave it an amazing new trick
Using an iPad just got easier. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains the new iOS update that adds a feature called Stage Manager, which iPad users might find useful.
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
Harrison Ford: ‘I was raised Democrat’ and ‘my moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D’
Movie star Harrison Ford reflected on his early life, telling an interviewer: "I was raised a Democrat" and "my moral purpose was being a Democrat."
You’re charging your iPhone wrong – how to make it charge much faster
IT'S always a nightmare when your iPhone runs out when you need it. The older the iPhone, the less hours it manages to hold its charge - but there are a few tricks to quickly boosting your battery again. The fastest way to charge your iPhone is via the lightning...
Android Authority
How to install Android 14 on your phone right now
This software shouldn't be used as a daily driver, but if you want to give it a shot anyway, here's how. On February 8, 2023, Google officially launched the first developer preview of Android 14. Over the next few months, Google will allow developers and the general public to test this software as it gears up for the formal launch. If you want to give it a shot, you might be wondering how to install Android 14 on your smartphone. This guide can give you all the info you need!
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Dem leader Jeffries calls Republicans who spoke out during Biden State of the Union 'childish,' 'petulant'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday that Republicans who were "yelling and screaming" during President Biden's State of the Union address are "childish."
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Utah GOP Governor to Californians fleeing to his state due to crime, taxes: 'Stay in California'
Utah's Republican Governor said Friday that the state is having issues with population growth, and California "refuges" looking to move should stay put in California.
Michigan missing mom went to New York to meet man from dating app weeks ago, 'no trace' of her since
A Michigan mother of three is missing after leaving to see a man in New York on New Year's Eve who she met on a dating website, and friends haven't heard from her since.
Autopsy 'confirms' California public defender Elliot Blair was 'murdered' in Mexico: attorney
A California attorney representing a man who mysteriously died in Mexico last month says a recent autopsy proves it's a case of murder and not an accident.
Think threat of China's spy flights are bad? It's much worse than you think
That China thought it could fly a surveillance balloon into American air space is not good for America now, nor in the future.
Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and other NBC News, MSNBC stars absent from rank-and-file walkout
High stars such as Lester Holt and Rachel Maddow didn't appear alongside NBC and MSNBC rank-and-file Guild members who walked off the job Thursday amid a labor dispute.
Hunter Biden just made Republicans' investigation a lot easier
Hunter Biden's legal team is moving in a far more precarious direction.
Senators say 'very disturbing possibility' US manufacturing may have helped build Chinese surveillance balloon
Republican senators said there is a 'very disturbing' possibility that American companies helped to build the Chinese surveillance balloon following classified briefing with administration officials Thursday.
Andover, Massachusetts, police confirm 3 dead found inside $2M home; deceased are a dad, mom and 12-year-old
Three people -- a father, mother and their 12-year-old son -- were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their $2 million Andover, Massachusetts, home early Thursday, police said.
Internet shreds Biden’s IRS plan to target workers' tips: 'Finally, we're gonna take down the rich waitresses'
Many criticized the Biden administration's IRS after the federal agency announced a proposal that would track waiters' tips for tax compliance purposes.
New Jersey student ends her life after months of bullying, video of school hallway beating circulates online
A fourteen year old high school student from New Jersey ended her life after a shocking video was circulated at her local high school.
Fox News
962K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0