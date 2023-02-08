ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta sanitation services 'making major changes,' city says

Marietta Public Works Director Mark Rice discusses the new sanitation services at this week's town hall meeting.   Stuart Hendrick

MARIETTA — Public Works Director Mark Rice stood in front of a green garbage can to “talk trash” at a town hall meeting this week.

“We are making major changes for our sanitation services here in Marietta, things that have not been changed in 50 to 60 years,” Rice told the audience of about 30 people at City Hall.

The city will be providing residents with 68-gallon roll carts — new green garbage cans — free of charge beginning Feb. 27. Residents can keep their old cans or have the sanitation department take them back. The pickup schedule will be once a week instead of twice. Recycling and garbage will be picked up on the same day for most customers. Special and brush pickups will continue to be on Wednesdays.

Customers will need to put their trash inside the roll cart — in garbage bags — and bring the carts to the street for pickup. Trash will not be picked up unless it is in the roll cart, Rice emphasized. The only way to know if someone is paying for trash pickup is if they have a roll cart.

“After we get all the cans rolled out, we start the pickup,” Rice said. “The week we’re targeting to start doing the once-a-week pickup is April 17.”

It will take about four or five weeks to get roughly 13,000 roll carts delivered across town, according to Rice. Each roll cart will have a packet of information with pricing, schedules and other information. Backdoor service will continue for residents who are physically unable to bring their garbage to the street — residents can fill out a form included in the packet to list their disability.

City Manager Bill Bruton said the 13,000 roll carts are for all city homes that are not apartments. (Apartments are considered commercial buildings and are serviced by joint-use dumpsters that the apartment complex pays for from a private sanitation company. All other homes are serviced by the city.)

Once the roll carts have been delivered, residents will have the opportunity to get a larger or smaller roll cart for an additional $5 charge for the larger cart (96-gallon), or have their bill reduced by $5 for the smaller cart (48-gallon).

“If you do not have our trash talk app, I strongly, strongly encourage you to download the free app,” said Rice. “It will notify you of all pickups and changes to the schedule.”

Rice answered a question from the audience asking why there would be new trash cans, saying the sanitation department was having a difficult time filling its staffing needs.

The City Council approved the changes to city sanitation services last summer, the MDJ previously reported. In July of last year, Rice said sanitation had been operating with 40% vacancy for at least 1.5 years. Much of the department’s recruiting and retention woes, he said, were due to the city’s unusual practices of offering backdoor pickup and twice-weekly service.

Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin said at the time that sanitation was “almost at an emergency point.”

The council last year approved allocating $650,000 in federal COVID relief funds to purchase roll carts for every sanitation customer, replacing a patchwork system where some residents have city roll carts, while others have their own, non-city issued trash cans.

Backdoor pickup had been slowly phased out, and before the council vote, just 10% of the city’s sanitation customers still received it.

Rice further explained Tuesday that two new garbage trucks, at $350,000 a piece, will be requested in the next city budget to replace older models. These trucks will be equipped with an “automatic arm” to reach out and grab the trash cans, so only one person will be needed to operate the truck. There are already some trucks with this capability in service, but the rest require more workers to load the trash cans from the back of the truck, Rice said.

The new trucks will not cause any employees to lose their jobs, Rice said. Newer trucks with this capability will be added over the next few years.

As the meeting came to an end, a few in the audience voiced their opinions that they felt the sanitation department was doing a great job.

The entire town hall discussion on the sanitation changes can be viewed on the city of Marietta Facebook page.

Rice shared the following guidelines to help prevent collection issues:

♦ Place your roll cart at the curb the night before or by 7 a.m. on your day of service.

♦ Place your roll cart within 2 feet of the curb.

♦ Avoid placing the roll cart near low-hanging limbs.

♦ Place the roll cart on as level a surface as possible.

♦ Place the roll cart at least three feet away from permanent structures like mailboxes, walls, lamp posts, utility boxes, etc.

♦ Make sure nothing is in the street to prohibit access to the roll cart with city equipment — including parked cars on the street.

♦ A good place for your roll cart is generally at the end of your driveway.

♦ With placement at the curb, roll cart wheels should face opposite the street.

To request or apply for service, call 770-794-5150.

To increase or decrease cart size or amount (after you receive the initial roll cart), call 770-794-5595.

To request a side- or rear-of-home service form, call 770-794-5595.

