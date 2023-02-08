ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ORDINANCE 2023-02 Amendments to Chapter 19

ORDINANCE 2023 – 02 AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOROUGH OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH, COUNTY OF OCEAN, STATE OF NEW JERSEY, Amending CHAPTER 19, ENTITLED “development”. WHEREAS, the Borough seeks to promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of Borough Residents and Visitors; and. WHEREAS, the Governing Body...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
ORDINANCE 2023-03 Amend Ch. 21-2.3 to Revise Dune Decking Regulations

ORDINANCE 2023 – 03 AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOROUGH OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH, COUNTY OF OCEAN, STATE OF NEW JERSEY, Amending CHAPTER 21, ENTITLED “BEACHES,” subchapter 2, entitled “Regulation, Preservation And Protection Of Beaches,” section 3, entitled “Beach and Dune Areas; Regulations” to revise the regulation of dune decking.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ

