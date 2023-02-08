Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Watercolorist William Turner’s London Townhouse Lists for £11 Million
The home is strides from the Thames, offering the 19th-century landscape artist plenty of inspiration
TravelPulse
Amsterdam Makes Big Changes to Red Light District
The atmosphere in Amsterdam’s red light district might feel a little different the next time you pay a visit to the Dutch capital. The BBC reported that in an attempt to cut down on the trouble that tourists cause local residents, Amsterdam is set to enact new measures that will ban smoking marijuana on the street and further restrict alcohol sales in the district.
housebeautiful.com
"Your Place or Mine" Features These Dreamy NYC and L.A. Locations
New York City and Los Angeles have long been the backdrops of iconic rom-coms. In Netflix’s latest flick Your Place or Mine, both cities set the scene for a life-changing home swap between best friends Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher). Of course, each city is vast. So, where exactly do our beloved characters call home? Ahead, take a look at everything we know about the dreamy settings.
Neighbors Completely Shook That Couple DIYed Their Own Wooden Fence
It definitely looks like a professional did it.
Amid Milan’s Booming Real Estate Market, Luxury Buyers Are Turning Toward Rome for Better Deals
With Brexit causing bankers to move out of London and into other European cities, the luxury real estate market in Milan has been booming. Yet, buyers looking for less expensive properties (and less competition) are starting to search in a different Italian metropolis. Rome is quickly emerging as a favorite of homeowners looking to score a deal in the wake of pandemic. The Eternal City has seen good recovery post-lockdowns, with prime residential sales volume increasing by 31.4 percent from 2020—its highest level since 2007, according to Bloomberg. In comparison, Milan, while being Italy’s fastest-growing financial hub, only experienced a 24.4...
Much of a Dutchness: the world’s biggest ever Vermeer show is an unmissable feast
Seen from above the quayside, across the slowly moving waters of the Schie river full of dark reflections, the distant centre of Delft is hit by early morning sun. Soon people shall be walking its streets, with their yellow cobbles and freshly washed tiles, as children play by front doors and servants go about their work, glimpsed in the gloom of a side alley.
This 237-Square-Foot Paris Apartment Is Extremely Efficient and Ultra Cozy
The owners of a 237-square-foot Paris apartment on Rue de la Bûcherie, separated from the cathedral of Notre-Dame only by the Seine, had a vision for their humble space: It would be a perfect pied-à-terre for young Americans studying in the city. The space consisted of only one room with a long hallway and, at the end, the kitchen. “It was bold of them to want to do something with it,” states architect Pauline Borgia of Atelier Steve. “Our initial reaction was to say to ourselves, ‘This very small, poor space has no redeeming qualities except its high ceilings and the small terrace it overlooks. It will need to be programmed very precisely to make it comfortable.’”
Apartment Therapy
TikTokers Are Marveling Over This $450/Month Tokyo Micro-Apartment
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
fashionunited.com
The Museum of London makes public call-out for Jewish-designed clothing
The Museum of London Docklands has issued a public call-out to find “iconic pieces of fashion history” designed by Jewish designers for its upcoming exhibition. For its new exhibition ‘Fashion City: How Jewish Londoners Shaped Global Style,’ from October 13 to April 14, the museum is searching for high-profile items created by leading Jewish designers, including Mr Fish, Cecil Gee, Otto Lucas, Rahvis, Neymar and Madame Isobel.
Inside a 19th-Century Building That Been Transformed Into a Luxury Hotel in the South of France
Looks like there’s a new glam hotel splashing down in the French Riviera. After expanding throughout Europe for the past year, Anantara Hotels & Resorts is welcoming its newest property in the South of France. Located along Nice’s signature boardwalk in the Golden Square, the luxe resort is housed inside a 19th-century heritage building that has been given a second life thanks to an extensive two-year renovation. The hotel’s neoclassical decor embodies that rich 175-year-old history with its Belle Èpoque–era ambiance, neutral palette and golden accents; the aesthetic and overall design were helmed jointly by the award-winning David Collins Studio,...
hotelnewsme.com
TAKE HOME A PIECE OF RASPOUTINE DUBAI: VISIT THE SHOP FOR A CURATED COLLECTION OF TREASURES
RASPOUTINE Dubai is renowned for its impressive décor, world-class cuisine, and exceptional nightlife. From the moment you step into the establishment, your eyes are immediately drawn to the stunning glass window, intricately incorporated into a sophisticated wooden cabinet design near the hostess desk. The window showcases a carefully chosen collection of items, each one selected to embody the opulence, style, and vibrancy of RASPOUTINE Dubai.
Annecy Gives Backing to AniMela, Animation Festival in India (EXCLUSIVE)
The Aniverse and Visual Arts Foundation (AVAF) in partnership with Annecy Festival, France, is launching AniMela, India’s first-ever international festival for animation, VFX, XR, gaming and comics. The three-day festival is set to take place in Mumbai in November 2023 and will provide a platform for Indian talent in the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC-XR) industry to showcase their work and network with international professionals. The festival aims to promote the AVGC-XR industry in India through events, activities and workshops and create a space to celebrate artistic, technological and entrepreneurial innovation in the field. AniMela will also offer masterclasses and...
Refinery29
Everything We Know About SXSW Sydney 2023 — The Ultimate Celebration Of Culture, Tech & Art
For the first time since it was founded in 1987, the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival is expanding its horizons beyond its home base in Austin, Texas. The multi-day event — famous for celebrating tech, film, music, education and culture — is coming Down Under in 2023 to showcase the best of the Asia-Pacific region.
Striking Limewash Walls Transformed This Mexico City Apartment
Travel journalist Natalie Stoclet grew up constantly moving. Born in New York City, she was then raised in Tunisia, Morocco, Argentina, England, and the United Arab Emirates. “Change was practically the only thing in my life that didn’t change,” she jokes. After spending the last seven years in New York City (the longest she’s ever lived in one place), she was ready for a shift and set her sights on Mexico City. “It’s a city at the intersection of modernity and history, where industrialism and colonialism meet with colorful contrasts. If you’re looking for good design in Mexico City, all you have to do is go on a walk,” she says. “And as a writer who had finally left my 9-to-5 to go out on my own, I knew I’d be inspired here.”
Refinery29
I Tried NYC’s Trending ‘Micro’ French Manicure
Nowadays, I source the majority of my nail art inspiration on Pinterest. The feed is rich in options that are aligned with my style preferences (which the algorithm has really honed based on my pinning history). I follow a lot of nail artists and salons on Instagram, too, so I pull from there as well.
Comments / 0