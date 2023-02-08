Travel journalist Natalie Stoclet grew up constantly moving. Born in New York City, she was then raised in Tunisia, Morocco, Argentina, England, and the United Arab Emirates. “Change was practically the only thing in my life that didn’t change,” she jokes. After spending the last seven years in New York City (the longest she’s ever lived in one place), she was ready for a shift and set her sights on Mexico City. “It’s a city at the intersection of modernity and history, where industrialism and colonialism meet with colorful contrasts. If you’re looking for good design in Mexico City, all you have to do is go on a walk,” she says. “And as a writer who had finally left my 9-to-5 to go out on my own, I knew I’d be inspired here.”

