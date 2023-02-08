There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.

