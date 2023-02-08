ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

NFL writer says Cowboys star doesn’t need to be on the team anymore

With free agency and the NFL draft approaching, the Dallas Cowboys have to make some tough decisions about several roster spots. Maybe the most intriguing one is what they’re going to do with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been with the Cowboys for seven seasons, but the last...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target

Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

Super Bowl Watch: 2 Eagles’ free agents Cowboys must target

The Dallas Cowboys won’t be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, unfortunately. But Cowboys Nation is already thinking about ways the front office can improve the team via free agency. In a previous article, I listed two players from the Kansas City Chiefs that the Cowboys should target...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills player makes BIG admission regarding future

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has admitted he would love to stay with the Buffalo Bills if the opportunity presented itself. The 2013 7th-round pick was made a free agent at the end of the Bills’ season after they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round at the end of January.
ClutchPoints

Mavs big man Christian Wood’s fiery 4-word take on trade rumors as deadline passes

There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys rookie is officially on future Hall of Famer’s radar

The Dallas Cowboys have done a nice job filling up their tight end room. Dalton Schultz gets most of the praise, and rightfully so, but one rookie has caught the eye of the best tight end in the NFL. Tavis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to play...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason

Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game

During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

