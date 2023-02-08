Read full article on original website
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
NFL writer says Cowboys star doesn’t need to be on the team anymore
With free agency and the NFL draft approaching, the Dallas Cowboys have to make some tough decisions about several roster spots. Maybe the most intriguing one is what they’re going to do with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been with the Cowboys for seven seasons, but the last...
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?
“I’ve never been a free agent before and we’ll see what’s happens. It’s uncharted territory we’ll get there when we get there.” - Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
Texans BREAKING: Kliff Kingsbury Next Coach Hire by DeMeco Ryans?
Kliff Kingsbury, 43, is a Texas guy, a former NFL QB and would come to the Texans with his reputation as an offensive innovator.
Yardbarker
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
Michael Irvin Fires Back at Accusations, ESPN Asked to Comment
NFL Network announced that former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and analyst Michael Irvin would no longer be a part of... The post Michael Irvin Fires Back at Accusations, ESPN Asked to Comment appeared first on Outsider.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Lovie Smith Firing by Texans Named One of NFL's Most Controversial Events of 2022
CNN recently discussed the most controversial events of the season and lists former Texans head coach Lovie Smith's firing as one of them
Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, recently made a controversial claim. He said that the Philadelphia Eagles and... The post Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones appeared first on Outsider.
Former Dallas Cowboys player files $100M lawsuit after being dropped from Super Bowl job
Michael Irvin is mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore. TMZ reports the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver filed a $100 million lawsuit Thursday after being sent home from the Super Bowl following an incident on Sunday. The New York Post reported Wednesday NFL Network...
Emmitt Smith on hating Eagles fans, Cowboys culture, Troy Aikman
Legendary Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith joined the K&C Masterpiece LIVE at Radio Row on how he flexes on annoying Eagles fans, who sets the culture in the Cowboys’ locker room, why Troy Aikman was the GOAT Cowboys QB, and more!
atozsports.com
Super Bowl Watch: 2 Eagles’ free agents Cowboys must target
The Dallas Cowboys won’t be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, unfortunately. But Cowboys Nation is already thinking about ways the front office can improve the team via free agency. In a previous article, I listed two players from the Kansas City Chiefs that the Cowboys should target...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills player makes BIG admission regarding future
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has admitted he would love to stay with the Buffalo Bills if the opportunity presented itself. The 2013 7th-round pick was made a free agent at the end of the Bills’ season after they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round at the end of January.
Mavs big man Christian Wood’s fiery 4-word take on trade rumors as deadline passes
There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.
Cowboys Catch-Up: Can Jerry 'Splash Move' to Eagles (& Mavs & Rangers)?
Cowboys waste a golden era, Mavs dance to Kyrie, Rangers invoke glory days and Christmas trumps Valentine's, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
atozsports.com
Cowboys rookie is officially on future Hall of Famer’s radar
The Dallas Cowboys have done a nice job filling up their tight end room. Dalton Schultz gets most of the praise, and rightfully so, but one rookie has caught the eye of the best tight end in the NFL. Tavis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to play...
Gronk to Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'Please Call Me!'
As the Cowboys look for a new kicker, Rob Gronkowski made sure to throw his hat in the ring.
Yardbarker
Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason
Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
TRADE: Pelicans And Spurs Agree To A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Yardbarker
Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
