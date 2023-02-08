Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23
We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders’ ultimate goal is within reach at Super Bowl LVII
Late on a Friday night in April 2019, a group of reporters crowded around a telephone at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. Miles Sanders, who the Philadelphia Eagles had drafted earlier in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was on the line from his party in Pittsburgh, where he was celebrating the next stage of his career with friends and family.
Look inside the Ole Miss QB room. And how is Spencer Sanders' shoulder?
The expected and soon-to-come springtime quarterback battle at Ole Miss has the trappings to be one of the most intriguing in the nation. On the surface, it appears to be a two-horse race between returning starter Jaxson Dart and fascinating newcomer Spencer Sanders, who is bringing four years worth of picking apart Big 12 defenses while at Oklahoma State at his disposal. Beneath the surface there lies another possibility in LSU transfer Walker Howard, a former five-star prospect who pushed the ejection button after just one season in Baton Rouge.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
247Sports
USC football: Caleb Williams touts 'special human' Lincoln Riley as 'offensive mastermind' in developing QBs
USC football coach Lincoln Riley is one of the top offensive minds in college football. He is known, in particular, for his ability to develop quarterbacks — since he became a head coach in 2017, he has had four quarterbacks take the stage in New York as Heisman Trophy finalists. The most recent was Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who capped a stellar 2022 season by winning the award.
Daily Delivery: Eventually, Kansas State will have to step up its pay scale for important coaches
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's become obvious that Kansas State will have to battle to keep head coaches Chris Klieman and Jerome Tang at K-State in the future, but don't forget that the school's football and men's basketball programs also lean on important assistant coaches and coordinators who are also vital to the programs' success and are also likely to be targeted by schools with larger budgets in the near future.
Time to Schein: What Challenges Will the Eagles Defense Face?
Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins joins Adam Schein to break down the possible challenges the Philadelphia Eagles may face going against all-star Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Colorado football: Deion Sanders shares 'blueprint' for recruiting different positions
Colorado announced Deion Sanders as head coach on Dec. 3, and in less than two months, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff quickly assembled the football program's best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sanders' inaugural class in Boulder finished No. 21 in the 2023 recruiting rankings, while his transfer portal class is ranked No. 4. With 44 total newcomers, the Buffaloes have undergone more change than any team this offseason as they look to turn the page on last season's 1-11 finish.
PODCAST: Notes on Nittany Lions defensive recruits and QB targets; February spiral for Penn State basketball
Penn State basketball, football and recruiting are all in the spotlight for our latest episode of the Lions247 Podcast. Joined by site colleagues Daniel Gallen and Tyler Calvaruso, we have several topics to explore. We start with Calvaruso and an update on how things are developing for Penn State in...
Husker Mash: Evan Cooper doing what he was meant to do; Raiolas think much of Rhule; Alvano's dedication
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Evan Cooper's trusted evaluation skills have been obvious as Husker coaches have spoken to media. In going back through some January interviews with coaches, I enjoyed hearing a guy talk about doing a job he just always seemed meant to do.
Watch: The Postgame Live - Heels Shoot Clemson Out of the Smith Center
The Inside Carolina crew gets together for The Postgame podcast to break down North Carolina's game against Clemson on Saturday. Get the Inside Carolina Podcast: Apple Podcasts (iTunes) | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Spotify.
