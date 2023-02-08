ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.24, changing hands as low as $52.09 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ

Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
NASDAQ

Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.49%. A...
NASDAQ

DHI Group To Repurchase Up To $10 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX), a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles, said that its board authorized a new stock repurchase program that permits the repurchase of up to $10 million of the company's common stock. The new authorization is currently effective and is approved to run through February 2024.
NASDAQ

Enviva Partners (EVA) Declares $0.90 Dividend

Enviva Partners said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share. At the current share...
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Bay Commercial Bank (BCML)

Fintel reports that Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Bay Commercial Bank (Walnut Creek CA) (BCML). This represents 2.76% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.32% of the...
NASDAQ

OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.43MM shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported 4.70MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Torgerson Lance Cuts Stake in Civeo (CVEO)

Fintel reports that Torgerson Lance has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.38MM shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 27, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Sommadossi Jean-Pierre Increases Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

Fintel reports that Sommadossi Jean-Pierre has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.47MM shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.10MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Amundi Increases Position in Willdan Group (WLDN)

Fintel reports that Amundi has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN). This represents 12.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 11, 2022 they reported 1.43MM shares and 10.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.88% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Comments / 0

Community Policy