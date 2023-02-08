Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.24, changing hands as low as $52.09 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) Declares $0.42 Dividend
Spectrum Brands Holdings said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
NASDAQ
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.49%. A...
NASDAQ
DHI Group To Repurchase Up To $10 Mln Of Common Stock
(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX), a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles, said that its board authorized a new stock repurchase program that permits the repurchase of up to $10 million of the company's common stock. The new authorization is currently effective and is approved to run through February 2024.
NASDAQ
Enviva Partners (EVA) Declares $0.90 Dividend
Enviva Partners said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Bay Commercial Bank (BCML)
Fintel reports that Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Bay Commercial Bank (Walnut Creek CA) (BCML). This represents 2.76% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.32% of the...
NASDAQ
Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Delta Airlines, AGCO, Halliburton, Jabil and PACCAR
Chicago, IL – February 10, 2023 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
NASDAQ
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.43MM shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported 4.70MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Torgerson Lance Cuts Stake in Civeo (CVEO)
Fintel reports that Torgerson Lance has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.38MM shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 27, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.88MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.81MM shares and...
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Sommadossi Jean-Pierre Increases Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
Fintel reports that Sommadossi Jean-Pierre has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.47MM shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.10MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Polar Asset Management Partners Increases Position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp - (WWAC)
Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.08MM shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp - Class A (WWAC). This represents 9.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 8.61% of...
NASDAQ
Amundi Increases Position in Willdan Group (WLDN)
Fintel reports that Amundi has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN). This represents 12.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 11, 2022 they reported 1.43MM shares and 10.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.88% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Comments / 0