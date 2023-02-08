ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If a Bar Has a Bathroom, It Needs a Box of Narcan

Last week, my guest Anthony Effinger and I talked about why Portland’s population is shrinking, and the pod got quite a bit of mail about it—the most we’d ever gotten, in fact. And first of all, thank you, love it—love the engagement. Second of all, whoa. Whoa. Whoa, we are passionate about this city.
PORTLAND, OR
ibwhsmag.com

The History of Pittock Mansion

Sitting atop Portland’s Southwest hills, Pittock Mansion is renowned as one of the Rose City’s most prized tourist attractions. Its all-encompassing views of the city and photo opportunities drive thousands to visit Pittock every year. Even though this elegant mansion sits right in our own backyard, many don’t know the history surrounding the abandoned residence.
PORTLAND, OR
theclackamasprint.net

Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants

There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
OREGON CITY, OR
tourcounsel.com

Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon

The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
PORTLAND, OR
matadornetwork.com

13 Brunch Spots in Portland Where You Can Sip Mimosas With Your Friends All Afternoon

As one of most charming, and quirky, cities in the United States, Portland has become known as a great city to spend with friends or vacation with kids. With so family-friendly Portland restaurants, visitors and locals have plenty of options for dinner and lunch. But what about that all important meal of brunch – casual, fun, and all about the mimosas and pancakes? Yup, Portland has plenty to offer in this realm, too. Take your kids to the Portland art museum, then reward the whole crew with a Bloody Mary for mom and dad and French toast with piles of whipped cream for the kids. Or if you’re out with friends, grab a round of mimosas and a patio on the deck for a relaxing weekend afternoon. More of a morning person? Try these restaurants for the best breakfast in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Feb 10-12, 2023

Love is in the air this weekend, and cheap dates don't have to be a bad thing...we've rounded up events from a Valentine's Day edition of the Portland Night Market to the Portland Winter Light Festival and from a Valentine's Skate to Under The Covers: A Pre-Valentine's Affair. For more ideas, check out our guide to this week's top events and our roundup of Super Bowl eats.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Room + Wheel: Rent a Portable Room to Expand Your Space

Need more space at your house? Room + Wheel has you covered. This unique local business delivers portable rooms right to your door for an affordable price. What’s a portable room? Think tiny house on wheels. Each furnished room is like adding more square footage to your home and it is a lot cheaper than a hotel room.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Historic town of Carlton

Wine connoisseurs know it as “Pinot Paradise” or the “Capital of Wine Country” in the Willamette Valley. Others know it simply as the quaint, historic town of Carlton. The little town that has reinvented itself with losing its Normal Rockwell-like charm. Located 45 minutes southwest of...
CARLTON, OR
The Associated Press

Famed Portland goats let loose in protest of homeless sweep

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment. The fence of the goats’ enclosure in north Portland was cut, allowing them to get out. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the co-owner of the Belmont Goats nonprofit, Robin Casey, found a note rolled up inside the fence. “In what reality is the comfort of five goats valued over the shelter of more than fifteen people,” the news outlet reported the letter as saying. “So, it’s time for the Belmont Goats to enjoy a little walk in the park.” It was signed by “some anarchists.” Casey said all the escaped goats have been retrieved and appear to be healthy.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Our Hikes Start With Mysterious Art Installations

The oddities begin almost as soon as Northwest Saltzman Road starts its winding, one-lane ascent from Highway 30 up to the trailhead into Forest Park. A caution sign warns, “Laundry Ahead. Expect Delays.” Soon enough, a gigantic clothespin dangles a pink brassiere over the road. Drivers often pause to take photos of the roadside art attractions: a 1959 Jaguar that was pulled from the bottom of the Willamette River and now is wrapped around a fir tree, and a five-stall “rest area” complete with water towers and a windmill.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Residents suffer burns in SE Portland apartment fire caused by ‘smoking materials’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Several people suffered minor burns in an apartment fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 9 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a second-story apartment on fire. They found heavy smoke at the back of the apartment and flames on the porch. Firefighters limited spread to the neighboring apartments and put the fire out.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

75-year-old woman missing from SW Portland found safe

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 75-year-old woman has been found safe after going missing Thursday after police said she walked away from her southwest Portland home, according to the Washington County Sherriff’s Office. Helene Rosenthal walked away from her home near Southwest Oleson Road and Southwest Vermont Street at...
