Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
The Royal Family Unveils the Official Emblem for King Charles’s Coronation (and Its Hidden Meanings)
The royal family just released the official emblem for King Charles's coronation, and the intricate design features many different hidden symbols.
World Screen News
Turkish Drama Firebirds Tops January’s Wit List
The Turkish drama Ateş Kuşları (Firebirds) racked up the most Instagram followers out of all the new shows that debuted around the world in January, according to The WIT. Originally aired on ATV, the series follows the fate of a close-knit group of five orphan friends who call each other the “Rootless.” The series garnered 123,000 followers for first place, helped by the followings of its stars: İlayda Alişan (3.1 million followers), Hande Soral (2 million), Burak Tozkoparan (1.7 million) and Görkem Sevindik (1.3 million).
World Screen News
Kenyan Doc Wins Global Pitch 2023
Sunny Side of the Doc has awarded the Kenyan documentary Fight for Food as the winner of Global Pitch 2023. Fight for Food, directed by Maia von Lekow, Christopher King and Zippy Kimundu, takes a close look at the farmers, scientists and cultural activists who are fighting to preserve Kenya’s agriculture and food cultures.
World Screen News
Banijay Rights & Proper Content Renew Development Pact
Banijay Rights has renewed its first-look development deal with factual specialist Proper Content for another two years. Both companies will continue to develop and produce series for the U.K. and international markets, building on the deal they signed at the IndieLab Accelerator in 2019. The partnership has resulted in projects such as The School That Tried to End Racism.
World Screen News
TV Kids Festival Explores Funding Mechanisms
CAKE’s Ed Galton, Guru Studio’s Frank Falcone, DeAPlaneta Entertainment’s Carlos Biern and Big Bad Boo Studios’ Shabnam Rezaei offered their insights on how to cobble together the financing on shows in a TV Kids Festival panel today. The session, moderated by TV Kids’ Anna Carugati, can...
World Screen News
Keynote: Banijay Kids & Family’s Benoît Di Sabatino
Benoît Di Sabatino, the CEO of Banijay Kids & Family, laid out his growth strategy for the company, which includes a dedicated distribution and commercial arm and production labels across Europe, at the TV Kids Festival ahead of a screening of Topo Gigio. Di Sabatino took part in a...
World Screen News
More Unscripted Korean Content Coming to Netflix
Netflix has revealed it will be releasing content from at least eight Korean unscripted titles this year. Among the titles coming to the streamer this year is the dating show Single’s Inferno, which will return with a third season that features rule changes and a new location. Another dating...
World Screen News
Sharon Levy Upped at Endemol Shine North America
Sharon Levy has been elevated to CEO of Banijay-owned Endemol Shine North America. Levy has served as chief content officer of Endemol Shine North America since 2021. She will now will manage all aspects of the business and its growth and continue to lead all of the studio’s unscripted and scripted programming efforts from the company’s North Hollywood headquarters.
World Screen News
Network4 Launches Channel in Czech Republic & Slovakia
Luxembourg-based Network4 Group has launched STORY4, its first channel in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. STORY4 features romantic and family-friendly series and films aimed at primarily women viewers. It will also air light crime stories. More than half of the programs were produced after 2014, and 80 percent are only available on STORY4.
World Screen News
Freedom Scripted & All3Media International in First-Look Deal
The Scottish indie Freedom Scripted has signed a first-look distribution deal with All3Media International. Freedom Scripted, which secured investment from C4 Indie Growth Fund last summer, will be partnering with All3Media International on its diverse scripted slate, which focuses on thought-provoking, character-led drama. Freedom Scripted’s managing director, Mike Ellen, said:...
World Screen News
Kidoodle.TV’s Streaming Edge
Brenda Bisner, chief content officer at Kidoodle.TV, revealed what’s driving its usage gains across multiple markets and platforms at the TV Kids Festival today. Bisner was interviewed by TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski about the AVOD platform’s approach to “Safe Streaming” and how it has evolved over the last few years. You can view the session here.
Comments / 0