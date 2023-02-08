ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, MD

fox5dc.com

5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
WASHINGTON, DC
hillrag.com

Funeral for Potomac Metro Station Hero Scheduled for Tuesday

Robert Cunningham will be laid to rest at Congressional Cemetery Tuesday, Feb. 14. Cunningham, 64, was killed Feb. 1 as he intervened to protect a woman during a shooting at Potomac Metro Station. Cunningham was pronounced dead on the scene. Three others were injured. The funeral procession will stop at...
POTOMAC, VA
fox5dc.com

DC man killed in Southeast shooting: police

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street, not far from the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. Once officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
tourcounsel.com

Ellsworth Place | Mall in Silver Spring, Maryland

Ellsworth Place is a 350,000-square-foot (33,000 m2), six-story, enclosed vertical power center in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. It opened as City Place Mall on April 2, 1992, and is located at the intersection of Fenton Street and Colesville Road (U.S. Route 29). Dave and Buster's opened in November 2016. The...
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community

The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
WASHINGTON, DC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Silver Spring, MD

Silver Spring is one of the unincorporated communities surrounding Washington D.C. on the side of Maryland. Many may not know this small community as a top travel destination in the nation, but it has a lot to offer. Silver Spring, part of Montgomery County, is home to over 81,000 inhabitants,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA

DC police investigate shooting, 2 men injured

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. Two men were injured in the shooting. The first victim reportedly drove themself to the hospital for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigate homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Southeast D.C. Friday. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue SE just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

DC Police see an increase in tire and rim thefts

WASHINGTON — A quick scroll on social media will likely have you bumping into post after post of cars with their tires gone. Beebo the tow truck driver has been documenting the thefts for a while now. He told WUSA9 he's called tow cars that have had their wheels stolen all across the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest of a young man in Northeast D.C. that happened on June 26th, 2022. Officers from the Sixth District responded to the 500 Block of 50th Street to investigate a shooting report shortly after 12:30 am. When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS and Fire Departments responded to the scene and brought the victims to nearby hospitals. One of the victims was pronounced dead after all life-saving efforts failed.  23-year-old Markel Ford of D.C. was identified as the victim. An 18-year-old The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Officer Who Shot And Killed Kevin Hargraves-Shird Won’t Face Charges

Metropolitan Police Department officer Reinaldo Otero-Camacho won’t face charges for fatally shooting 31-year-old D.C. resident Kevin Hargraves-Shird in Brightwood Park last summer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the D.C. announced on Thursday that there is “insufficient evidence” to bring federal or local charges against Otero-Camacho, who killed Hargraves-Shird in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches

D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
WASHINGTON, DC
mpdc.dc.gov

Suspect Sought in a Simple Assault Offense: 300 Block of H Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Simple Assault offense that occurred Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 300 block of H Street, Northeast. At approximately 7:10 am, the suspect approached the victim,...
WASHINGTON, DC

