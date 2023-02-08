WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest of a young man in Northeast D.C. that happened on June 26th, 2022. Officers from the Sixth District responded to the 500 Block of 50th Street to investigate a shooting report shortly after 12:30 am. When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS and Fire Departments responded to the scene and brought the victims to nearby hospitals. One of the victims was pronounced dead after all life-saving efforts failed. 23-year-old Markel Ford of D.C. was identified as the victim. An 18-year-old The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 23-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO