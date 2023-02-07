State of the Union 2023: Biden to highlight proposals to add online protections for children

Read full article on original website
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration creating sweeping legislation to remake asylum laws
The White House is moving behind the scenes to churn out legislation that would overhaul America’s asylum process for immigrants who arrive at the nation’s borders , according to a new report. The Biden administration hopes to appeal to Congress with a bill that reimagines the entire asylum...
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
Washington Examiner
FACT CHECK: Is Biden a 'liar' for claiming GOP wants Social Security and Medicare cuts?
President Joe Biden drew raucous shouts of denial from Republicans on Tuesday when he accused them during his State of the Union address of pushing to end Social Security and Medicare, but that did not stop him from going on to mention it at two more events this week. Republicans...
Washington Examiner
Biden attorneys helped transfer previously unknown 'boxes' of files from Boston law office, emails show
Emails between President Joe Biden’s attorneys and the National Archives detail efforts to coordinate the transfer of a previously unknown cache of documents held at a Boston law office last November. The boxes are mentioned by government archivists coordinating a search of Biden’s Washington, D.C., think tank after classified...
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Washington Examiner
NRA predicts Supreme Court will finally define Second Amendment
A coalition led by the National Rifle Association this week sued to stop the Biden administration's bid to regulate AR-style "pistols," an effort that could prompt the Supreme Court to finally define what is allowed under the 231-year-old Second Amendment. While its suit is specifically aimed at the Bureau of...
Washington Examiner
Bill to enhance protections for menstrual data gets bipartisan support
Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/ partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – Sweeping action on reproductive rights bills and abortion measures is looking unlikely in the Virginia General Assembly this session – a reality of the politically-divided make-up of the state legislature. But advocates are hopeful certain measures surrounding reproductive health protections might have enough bipartisan support to advance this year.
Washington Examiner
Conservatives must wake up to the threat of government-endorsed racial categorization
Conservatives haven’t been as interested as progressives are in capturing the federal bureaucracy, or at least have been much less successful. That goes double for the Census Bureau , whose committee on race has long been the play-thing of sociology professors and affinity groups. For this reason, rank-and-file conservatives...
Washington Examiner
Disinformation Inc: Microsoft suspends relationship with group blacklisting conservative news
EXCLUSIVE — Microsoft is suspending its subscription to a disinformation tracking group's secret blacklist of conservative media outlets and launching an internal review following multiple Washington Examiner reports. The Microsoft-owned Xandr, an advertising company, has abided by a blacklist of conservative websites secretly compiled by the Global Disinformation Index,...
Washington Examiner
Alaska and Montana lawmakers irate over Biden's decision to allow Chinese spy balloon to traverse US
‘FIVE CONTINENTS, 40 COUNTRIES’: In public and private briefings on Capitol Hill yesterday, lawmakers were briefed on the extent of a Chinese balloon espionage program that has operated around the globe for years with apparent impunity. “This activity was undertaken in recent years, across five continents — 40 countries...
