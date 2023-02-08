ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Hubbell (HUBB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.42MM shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 5.37MM shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Ark Restaurants (ARKR)

Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR). This represents 15.29% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 10.74% of the company, an increase...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NASDAQ

M3 Partners Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
ILLINOIS STATE
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ

Helikon Investments Increases Position in Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Fintel reports that Helikon Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.37MM shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO). This represents 12.65% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 21.82MM shares and 11.81% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
NASDAQ

Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)

Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ

Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Conduent (CNDT)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.95MM shares of Conduent Inc (CNDT). This represents 6.46% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 13.36MM shares and 6.28% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Armistice Capital Increases Position in Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)

Fintel reports that Armistice Capital has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH). This represents 10.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 11, 2020 they reported 0.22MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Super Micro Computer Increases Position in Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Fintel reports that Super Micro Computer has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.81MM shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI). This represents 14.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.34MM shares and 14.10% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ

Weiss Asset Management Increases Position in Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Fintel reports that Weiss Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.46MM shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH). This represents 11.09% of the company. In the last filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported owning 11.09% of the company, indicating no change in their...
NASDAQ

M3 Partners Increases Position in California First National Bancorp (CFNB)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of California First National Bancorp (CFNB). This represents 8.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 26, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 7.48% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Alamo Borden County IV Cuts Stake in Highpeak Energy (HPK)

Fintel reports that Alamo Borden County IV has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.93MM shares of Highpeak Energy Inc (HPK). This represents 3.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 30, 2022 they reported 6.96MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ

State Street Corporation (STT) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ

Lake Street Upgrades EMCORE (EMKR)

On February 9, 2023, Lake Street upgraded their outlook for EMCORE from Hold to Buy. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for EMCORE is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 169.43% from its latest reported closing price of $1.32.

Comments / 0

Community Policy