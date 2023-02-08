ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kamala Harris hits back at calls for Biden to ditch her in 2024: 'I'll be running with him'

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Vice President Kamala Harris responded to suggestions that Joe Biden replace her on the 2024 ticket, stating on Wednesday that she intends to return as the president's running mate.

Biden has yet to announce his reelection bid, but White House officials, including outgoing chief of staff Ron Klain, have indicated his campaign will launch shortly after the State of the Union.

And Harris, the administration's lead official on matters involving the southern border, has frequently been pointed to as a possible scapegoat for Biden to escape the alleged failings of his first term in office.

Harris joined CBS's Gayle King Wednesday morning following the president's 2023 State of the Union and shook off the idea Biden could pick a new vice president.

Vice President Kamala Harris responded to recent suggestions that President Joe Biden replace her on the 2024 ticket on Wednesday, stating that she intends to return as the president's running mate.

"Well, let me first of all say, as the president has said, he intends to run, and if he does, I'll be running with him," she told King. "As it relates to the work of being vice president — listen, I love the American people."

Harris is scheduled to travel to Georgia and Minnesota this week to "meet with a bunch of college students about the work we're doing on the climate crisis." Meanwhile, Biden himself is scheduled to visit union workers in Madison, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Both states were critical to Biden's 2020 victory over former President Donald Trump.

"We are doing, again, historic work that's about creating jobs but also investing in a clean energy economy. Tomorrow, I'm going to be in Minnesota. Yesterday, I convened a bunch of foreign policy experts around an upcoming trip, my second trip to Munich, Germany, to speak on behalf of the American people at the Munich Security Conference," Harris concluded. "There's important good work that's happening. And I take the job very seriously, and I'm honored to serve."

