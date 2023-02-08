Read full article on original website
Rose M. Kennedy
Rose M. “Rosie” Kennedy, of Allentown, lost her courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Jan. 31, 2023, with her eldest daughter by her side. She was a daughter of the late Vincent and Rose Pernitsky. She retired from Kraft Foods where she enjoyed working for many years and...
Andrew J. Watson Jr.
Andrew J. “Andy” Watson Jr., 69, of New Tripoli, died peacefully on Feb. 1, 2023, surrounded by his family at home, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He lived life to the fullest. Born April 4, 1953, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Andrew J....
J. Barry Holmes
J. Barry Holmes, 72, of Slatington, died Feb. 3, 2023, in his home. He was the husband of Cheryl A. (Graver) Holmes. Born Nov. 12, 1950, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William B. and Kathryn M. (Vansant) Holmes. A truck driver from 1980-22, he volunteered with...
Carole E. Brelsford
Carole E. Brelsford, 83, of Allentown, died Feb. 3, 2023, in Traditions of Hanover, Bethlehem. She and her late husband, John “Jack” B. Brelsford, celebrated 54 years of marriage before his death in 2014. Born in Potsdam, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Edward and Elaine...
Geraldine A. Cox
Geraldine “Gerry” A. Cox, 84, formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., died Feb. 1, 2023. She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (McNally) Cox. A teacher in Brooklyn for many years, she was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Kutztown. Her survivors include a niece, Kathy...
Upper Macungie board names Sunny Ghai as chairman
Upper Macungie supervisors began first with their reorganization meeting on Jan. 3. James Brunell was designated temporary chairman and Jazmin Vasquez was designated temporary secretary. Supervisor Sunny Ghai was attending remotely. Supervisor James Brunell made a motion to nominate Ghai as chairman for the new year and Kathy Rader as...
Garden club celebrates with Christmas party
The Parkland Garden Club ended activities for the year with its annual Christmas Party in December 2022, at Brookside Country Club with about 50 guests in attendance. This was an opportunity for club members and friends to get together one last time before the year came to an end. President...
Riverbend, Vine Calvary to host ‘Night to Shine’ Feb. 10
Riverbend Community Church and The Vine Calvary Chapel will host Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Friday, Feb. 10 . The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs, will be held in person at the ArtsQuest Center in Bethlehem.
Sanctuary at Haafsville
The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, has the following dog available for adoption. Direct inquiries to the Sanctuary at Haafsville by emailing. dogadoptions@thesanctuarypa.org.
