Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders releases first spoilers for game-changing anniversary episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has released the first spoilers for the show's much-anticipated anniversary episode. The BBC soap sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend by releasing a new trailer, teasing a game-changing story for Linda Carter, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Kathy Beale, Denise Fox and Sharon Watts airing later in February.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Whitney and Zack's baby story explained - what is Edwards' Syndrome?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently kicked off an emotional storyline for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson, as they have learned their baby could have Edwards' Syndrome. Tonight's episode (February 9) sees Whitney confide in Chelsea about the news that her baby has omphalocele, and future episodes will see her...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Andrew Still shocked by future of stalker storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street newcomer Andrew Still has spoken about his role in Daisy Midgeley's stalker storyline for the first time. The former Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road actor has recently been appearing as Justin Rutherford, a stranger who has left Daisy terrified with his obsessive behaviour. Later this...
digitalspy.com
Casualty offers first look at ex-EastEnders star's debut in brand new trailer
Casualty has given us a first look at ex-EastEnders star Nigel Harman’s debut in a brand new trailer. Harman, known for playing Dennis Rickman on the Albert Square soap, will be joining Casualty as Max Christie, the new acting clinical lead. In the trailer, which was posted to the...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders hints at new romance for Chelsea Fox
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has hinted at a new romance storyline for Chelsea Fox. In scenes airing next week, Chelsea invites a wayward Keanu to Peggy's, with the intention of getting him a permanent job there. Later on, a drunken customer gets aggressive with Sam and Chelsea, but Keanu swoops...
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Dani Dyer shares hints at names she's picked for twin girls
Love Island winner Dani Dyer has hinted at the names she has picked for her twin girls. The reality star revealed last month that she was expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen, confirming earlier this month that they will be girls. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani was asked...
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
General Hospital Spoilers: Carly is forced to do Obrecht's bidding in exchange for Liesl saving Willow's life
Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is furious with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) on General Hospital for keeping her away from her twin daughters Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) and Willow Tait (KateLynn Macmullen), Nina has vowed to never forgive her nemesis but if spoiler alerts are correct Nina may be about to exact her revenge in a most interesting manner. Celeb Dirty Laundry reveals that Liesl Obrecht (Kathlene Gati) will make a move that will have Carly right where Nina needs her.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Faye Brookes taking over from EastEnders' Maisie Smith on Strictly Ballroom tour
Coronation Street star Faye Brookes is set to take over from EastEnders' Maisie Smith on the Strictly Ballroom The Musical national tour. Faye will take over the role of Fran on March 27, after Maisie exits the show on March 25. She will star opposite former Strictly Come Dancing professional...
digitalspy.com
Fear the Walking Dead star's Colman Domingo's thriller series coming to Netflix
Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Colman Domingo's conspiracy thriller The Madness. According to Variety, the star – known for his roles on Fear the Walking Dead and Euphoria – will play media pundit Muncie Daniels, who ends up on the run. After coming across a murder in...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw reveals more on Juliet and Peri's reunion
Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw has opened up about Juliet and Peri’s reunion on the soap. For context, Juliet Nightingale plans to make a grand romantic gesture of love for her ex fianceé Peri Lomax in a bid to win her back. The pair have been struggling with their...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale to air devastating new story for Paddy Dingle
This story discusses topics including suicidal thoughts. Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale will air a devastating new story for Paddy Dingle as he considers taking his own life. Viewers have already seen Paddy struggling with loneliness following his marriage breakdown with Chas Dingle, having most recently given into passion for former...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Todd Boyce expects backlash over Stephen and Carla story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Todd Boyce has opened up about how he expects some backlash to his character Stephen Reid's upcoming storyline with Carla Barlow. Stephen is plotting a takeover at the factory, after Underworld boss Carla ordered him to work in the factory's packing department. He...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Samson Dingle unsettles Noah as shock new scheme begins
Emmerdale spoilers ahead. The Dingle clan looks set to be torn apart once again in Emmerdale, as Samson plots to blackmail Noah. Samson is the father of Amelia Spencer's baby daughter Esther, but has repeatedly claimed he wants nothing to do with either of them. However, after learning that Amelia's...
digitalspy.com
The Apprentice star Reece Donnelly opens up on exit from show
The Apprentice contestant Reece Donnelly has reflected on his decision to drop out of the long-running BBC competition. Presided over by Lord Alan Sugar as usual, the 2023 series resumed on Thursday night (February 9) with the Glaswegian theatre school boss' final appearance. "As you know, Reece wasn't able to...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt to confide in Victoria with drastic Cain plan
It's family feud time in Emmerdale. Recently, after Kyle's confession of Al Chapman's murder, he was barred from meeting with his father, Cain Dingle. This hasn't stopped Cain from making attempt to see his son, and Amy is prepared to take dramatic action to keep the two apart. Related: Emmerdale...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Chas left devastated as she blames herself for Paddy's disappearance
This story contains topics including suicidal thoughts. Emmerdale spoilers follow. In tonight’s (February 10) heartbreaking new episode of Emmerdale, a devastated Chas blamed herself for Paddy’s disappearance. Paddy has been having a rough time on the soap as he struggled with loneliness after his marriage to Chas broke...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale boss responds to fan theory over Caleb's secret
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's executive producer Jane Hudson has responded to the theory that newcomer Caleb is an undercover police officer. The ITV soap introduced Cain and Chas Dingle's long-lost brother Caleb last year, but his shady behaviour as of late has left some viewers suspicious. Hudson, however, shut down...
digitalspy.com
You boss reveals what stopped Wednesday's Jenna Ortega from returning in season 4
Netflix's You is back for its fourth season and, this time around, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is the one being stalked. When this detail was revealed in the trailer, we had our own theory suggesting that it could be Jenna Ortega's character Ellie Alves, back for revenge for the death of her sister Delilah in season two.
Comments / 0