Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is furious with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) on General Hospital for keeping her away from her twin daughters Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) and Willow Tait (KateLynn Macmullen), Nina has vowed to never forgive her nemesis but if spoiler alerts are correct Nina may be about to exact her revenge in a most interesting manner. Celeb Dirty Laundry reveals that Liesl Obrecht (Kathlene Gati) will make a move that will have Carly right where Nina needs her.

1 DAY AGO